How do annuity surrender charges work?

Not every annuity type has surrender charges. Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), and Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs) do not have surrender charges. Those annuity product types are irrevocable contractual guarantees that solve for lifetime income. You can contractually structure the policy so that 100% of any unused money will go to the beneficiaries of the policy, but you can only access the money while alive through an income stream.

The three primary types of annuities that have surrender charges are Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs), Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs), and Variable Annuities (VAs). Depending on the type and the carrier, surrender charges can be as short as one year and as long as 10 or 15+ years.

Surrender charges typically have a declining percentage penalty that coincides with that product's policy lock in period. For example, a 10 year surrender charge might have a declining surrender charge schedule of 9% the first year, 8% the second year, 7% the third year, 6% the fourth year, etc. Once year 10 is completed, then there are no surrender charges.

Annuity surrender charges are in place to lock in and protect the contractual guarantees offered within the policy, and to recoup any paid commissions if you decided to cash out of the policy during that surrender charge period. Surrender charges are not a money maker for annuity companies. It's nothing more than protection for them.

