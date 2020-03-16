Stan The Annuity Man
Annuities are the only financial product on the planet that provides a contractually guaranteed income stream that you can never outlive.  Lifetime income means for the rest of your life...regardless of how long that is.  The bottom line is that annuities have a monopoly on lifetime income.  That's a fact that the 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age every single day need to know.

Lifetime Income Annuities come in many different types.  Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), and Income Riders all provide a contractually guaranteed income stream that you can't outlive. 

SPIAs are primarily used for lifetime income needs with the payments starting within a year.  If you are deferring the start of those income payments more than a year, then DIAs, QLACs, and Income Riders should be quoted in order to find the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation.

Always remember that when you are quoting lifetime income annuities, you have to shop all carriers for the highest number.  Annuities, regardless of type, are commodity products and shopping for them should be similar to shopping for a plane ticket.  Annuity quotes are like a gallon of milk and expire every 7 to 10 days unless they are locked in during the application process.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes on all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  Also, sign up to receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.  Stan's site also provides a livve feed of the best fixed rate annuities available for all 50 states.

