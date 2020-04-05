Stan The Annuity Man
Can You Transfer Your IRA To An Annuity?

The Annuity Man

Whether you have a Traditional IRA or a Roth IRA, you can transfer part or all of those assets to an annuity contract.  That transfer is a non-taxable event, regardless of the annuity type you choose.

Just because you can transfer IRA money to an annuity doesn't mean you should.  Annuities are not for everyone.  Annuities are contracts issued by life insurance companies, and they solve for 4 specific things.  I've come up with an easy to remember acronym to describe those 4 contractual goals.  That acronym is P.I.L.L.

P stands for principal protection.  I stands for income for life.  L stands for legacy.  And the other L stands for long term care/confinement care.  If you don't need to contractually solve for one or more of the 4 items in the P.I.L.L., then you do NOT need an annuity. 

I also used 2 simple questions in conjunction with the P.I.L.L. to determine if you even need an annuity...and if so, the specific type that would provide the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation.

1. What do you want the money to CONTRACTUALLY do?

2. When do you want those CONTRACTUAL guarantees to start?

It's really that simple.  And from those 2 answers, you can determine if you need to move IRA or non-IRA assets to a specific annuity contractual guarantee.

