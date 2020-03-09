Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

Can you change the beneficiary on an annuity?

The Annuity Man

Annuities are transfer of risk strategies that primarily solve for lifetime income or principal protection.  You can structure all annuities (regardless of type) so that any unused money will go to the listed beneficiaries on the policy.  In other words, the annuity company is on the hook to provide the contractual guarantee, but you can structure it so that they will never keep a penny.  Most consumers are not aware of this principal protection provision, and believe that the evil annuity company will keep any unused money when they die.  That is just not true.

At the time of your annuity application (regardless of type) you will be able to list the beneficiaries on the policy, and what percentages they will receive upon your death.  You can list as many policy beneficiaries as you want.  There is no limit.  You can also rank them as primary, secondary, and tertiary (i.e. third) so that there is a ranking order of who will receive the death proceeds.

For example, let's say you list your spouse as primary beneficiary, your children as secondary beneficiaries, and your grandchildren as tertiary beneficiaries. If you die and your spouse is alive, your spouse would receive all of the money if they were a 100% primary beneficiary.  If you and your spouse died together in an accident, then your children would step up to be the primary beneficiaries...and so on.

The bottom line is that you can change the beneficiaries on your policy at will and up until the day you die.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes shopping all carriers and using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is a Longevity Annuity?

Longevity Annuities are transfer of risk contractual guarantees that provide lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Why Seniors Stress About Retirement Income

Annuities are the only financial product that guarantees a lifetime income stream

The Annuity Man

Long Term Care Annuity Pros and Cons

Long Term Care Annuities have unique benefits and limitations

The Annuity Man

Which is better...CDs or MYGAs?

CDs and MYGAs both provide principal protection with a guaranteed interest rate

The Annuity Man

10 Year Treasury might be headed to ZERO!

Great article on CNBC that address the falling rate of the US 10 Year Treasury

The Annuity Man

How To Use Annuities For Long Term Care

Long Term Care coverage can be covered by specific annuity strategies

The Annuity Man

How Does An Annuity Death Benefit Work?

Annuities are guaranteed issue and can provide a contractual death benefit

The Annuity Man

Can you have an annuity in a Roth IRA?

Annuity contractual guarantees can be used inside of a Roth IRA and are tax-free

The Annuity Man

How Annuities Can Increase Retirement Income

Retirement income can be increased by adding contractually guaranteed income from annuities

The Annuity Man

Should you buy an annuity inside of an IRA?

Placing annuities inside of an IRA only makes sense if the contractual guarantees solve the specific goal

The Annuity Man