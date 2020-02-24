Stan The Annuity Man
Annuities were first introduced during the Roman Times for the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families as a lifetime income payment for their dedication and service.  Those payments were called "annuas" in Latin, which is the origin for the word annuity.  I'm assuming that there were no age restrictions back then for those annuity income guarantees, but that is not the case now with the numerous types of annuities available.

It's important to point out that fixed annuities are regulated at the state level.  Those primary fixed annuity types are Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs), and Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs).  Variable Annuities (VAs) are categorized as securities, and are regulated by FINRA and the SEC.

Depending on the type of annuity and the carrier issuing that policy, the age restrictions will vary.  For example, many Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) carriers will not issue a policy for anyone under 40 years old, and up to age 80.  Most Single Premium Immediate Annuity (SPIA) carriers will issue policies to people in their 90's.

There's really no true uniformity with annuity carriers and annuity types.  You need to do your homework before buying and make sure if the annuity type you are considering is suitable and appropriate for your specific situation...regardless of your age.  Just because you can buy an annuity at your age doesn't mean you should.

