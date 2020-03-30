Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

Are "Hybrid" Annuities Too Good To Be True?

The Annuity Man

Hybrid is a car.  Hybrid is a mattress.  Hybrid is a plant.  Hybrid is a word that is used to over-hype an over sell Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs).  Whenever someone asks me what I think the best hybrid is, I always answer..."Honda has a good one, but I think Toyota has them beat."  Any time I get that question, all it means is that someone has been to a bad chicken dinner seminar or has been improperly pitched a Fixed Index Annuity (FIA).

FIAs are not bad products, they are just ridiculously over sold.  FIAs are CDs products, pur and simple.  In 1995, Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) were introduced to provide CD type returns (or a shade better) along with full principal protection.  Nothing wrong with that combination, and that's exactly what FIAs do.

FIAs are also efficient delivery systems for attached benefit Income Riders if future income guarantees is a goal.  Income Riders can be added to a policy at the time of application for future pension needs.

FIAs also offer a non-guaranteed but limited upside that is attached to a call option on an index.  The typical index used is the S&P 500 (non including dividends).  Any gains are permanently locked in on the contract anniversary date, and the principal is fully protected from market losses due to the fixed annuity structure.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractual guarantees available with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

There Are NO Perfect Annuity Answers...

Annuities are contracts and transfer of risk strategies issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

Annuities and Long Term Care

Annuities can contractually solve for long term care or confinement care concerns

The Annuity Man

Are you sure you have enough money to retire?

Longevity Risk is the fear of outliving your money and not having enough at retirement

The Annuity Man

Guaranteed Income Floor: How to build it

Having a guaranteed income floor is essential with any retirement plan

The Annuity Man

Coronavirus Reveals Financial Irresponsibility

Many Americans are realizing that they are not financially prepared for the Coronovirus pandemic

The Annuity Man

Should I take the pension lump sum or payout?

Many companies offer a choice of a lump sum payout or a lifetime income stream

The Annuity Man

What Are Annuities Paying?

There are many types of annuities and each has unique benefits and limitations

The Annuity Man

Are All Annuities Tax-Deferred?

There are many types of annuities, and not all of them are tax-deferred

The Annuity Man

Pension Fund or Retirement Annuity?

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that primarily solves for lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Are All Annuities Sellable?

There are many different types of annuities, and not all of them are sellable

The Annuity Man