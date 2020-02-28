Life Insurance death benefits pass lump sum, tax free, and probate free to the listed beneficiaries on the policy. It's the best ROI (Return on Investment) you will never see. You won't see it because you will be dead! However, your family will love you for it. So what about death benefits on annuities?

First of all, annuities are issued by life insurance companies. But that's were most of the similarities end, especially when it comes to the taxation of death benefits. Annuity death benefits are NOT tax-free to the listed beneficiaries on the policy.

That's right, annuities are issued by life insurance companies but the death benefits on annuities (regardless of type) are taxable. The good news is that annuities are "guaranteed issue," which means you do not have to go through any underwriting like you would with life insurance. That's a big deal if you have any health issues at all, because life insurance companies have the big buildings for a reason...they like to underwrite and insure young healthy people!

Annuities can be purchased with attached death benefit riders that grow annually by a specific percentage, with that total dollar amount used for a death benefit. Some carriers allow your beneficiaries to spread that death benefit tax liability over a 5 year time period, and so do not. All carriers have their own internal policy rules concerning the distribution of death benefit proceeds, so it's important that you do your homework.

