Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

Are Annuities FDIC Insured?

The Annuity Man

Annuities are contracts issued by life insurance companies.  Most annuities are regulated at the state level, with variable annuities being classified as a security and overseen by FINRA and the SEC.

Even though annuities have some form up back-up type insurance, you should primarily base your decision on the claims paying ability of the issuing life insurance company.  You should look at the 4 primary ratings services (A.M. Best, S&P, Moody's, Fitch), and also look at the COMDEX scores as well.  

You should also do your homework on the overall financial status of the issuing life insurance company by examining their balance sheet, bond holdings, and all public information available.  You are transferring risk to that carrier, so you need to make sure that the specific annuity company can handle that risk.

The primary fixed annuity types are Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs), and Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs).  Those policies are backed up and insured to certain dollar amounts by State Guaranty Funds.  You can see your specific state coverage here.

Variable Annuities (VAs) are classified as a security and backed by SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) coverage even though they are issued by life insurance companies as well.

Charitable Gift Annuities (CGAs) are issued by charities, universities, 501c3's, and non-profit organizations.  They are backed up in full by the claims paying ability of the issuing organization. 

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuity vs. Life Insurance: Which one is better?

Annuities and Life Insurance each have unique benefit propositions that set them apart

The Annuity Man

How the Annuity Free Look Period Works

Annuities are the only financial product that allows you to get a full refund using the "free look" provision

The Annuity Man

Annuity Age Restrictions: Too Old or Too Young?

Just because you age allows you to buy an annuity doesn't mean that you should

The Annuity Man

Can you buy an annuity at any age?

Depending on what type of annuity you are buying, there could be age restrictions

The Annuity Man

Financial advice for seniors about annuities

Senior citizens of often the main target of annuity salespeople, and should be careful before buying

The Annuity Man

How Are IRA Annuities Taxed?

Annuities that are held inside of an IRA are taxed at ordinary income levels

The Annuity Man

5 Common Blind Spots on Social Security

There are many rules that you need to know in order to maximize your Social Security benefits

The Annuity Man

How to find an unclaimed Annuity Policy

Find out if someone in your family owned an annuity that you didn't know about

The Annuity Man

by

The Annuity Man

How the annuity buying process works

Know how the annuity buying process works before signing the application

The Annuity Man

How Is Annuity Income Taxed?

Annuity income taxation depends on the annuity type and the account type where it is held

The Annuity Man