Annuities are the only financial product on the planet that can guarantee a lifetime income stream. In other words, you can NEVER outlive the payments. Annuities have a monopoly on lifetime income. Social Security payments are an annuity lifetime income stream. Your pension payments (if so lucky) are an annuity income stream. The question is, do you need additional lifetime income guarantees to combine with those to put together a solid income floor?

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies that solve for 4 primary goals. I use the acronym P.I.L.L. to make it easy to remember. P stands for principal protection. I stands for income for life. L stands for legacy (i.e. leaving money to your family). And the other L stands for long term care/confinement care. If you don't need to contractually solve for one or more items in the P.I.L.L., then you do NOT need an annuity of any type.

Never purchase an annuity for hypothetical, theoretical, projected, non-guaranteed, hopeful agent return scenarios. Always base your decision on contractual guarantees only. In other words, you should only own an annuity for what it WILL DO, not what it might do. Buy the steak, not the sizzle. Don't buy the dream because you will always end up owning the contractual guarantees.

