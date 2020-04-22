Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Podcasts
Annuity Man Videos

Annuities As Part Of Your Retirement Portfolio

The Annuity Man

Annuities are the only financial product on the planet that can guarantee a lifetime income stream.  In other words, you can NEVER outlive the payments.  Annuities have a monopoly on lifetime income.  Social Security payments are an annuity lifetime income stream.  Your pension payments (if so lucky) are an annuity income stream.  The question is, do you need additional lifetime income guarantees to combine with those to put together a solid income floor?

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies that solve for 4 primary goals.  I use the acronym P.I.L.L. to make it easy to remember.  P stands for principal protection.  I stands for income for life.  L stands for legacy (i.e. leaving money to your family).  And the other L stands for long term care/confinement care.  If you don't need to contractually solve for one or more items in the P.I.L.L., then you do NOT need an annuity of any type.

Never purchase an annuity for hypothetical, theoretical, projected, non-guaranteed, hopeful agent return scenarios.  Always base your decision on contractual guarantees only.  In other words, you should only own an annuity for what it WILL DO, not what it might do.  Buy the steak, not the sizzle.  Don't buy the dream because you will always end up owning the contractual guarantees.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractual guarantees with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuity Fees: What to expect

Annuities are life insurance transfer of risk products, and most types have no annual fees

The Annuity Man

Are Hybrid Annuities Safe For Retirees?

The word "hybrid" is part of a sales pitch to over-promote and over-hype annuities

The Annuity Man

Annuities: Timing The Purchase

Trying to time an annuity purchase is like nailing Jello to a wall

The Annuity Man

Retirement Expert Rants: Annuities and the Markets

Annuities and the Stock Market should NEVER be put in the same financial category

The Annuity Man

Annuity Companies: Do they keep the money when you die?

The annuity company doesn't keep the money when you die...unless you want it to

The Annuity Man

What Is A Hybrid Income Annuity?

Hybrid Income Annuities are contractual guarantees with multiple benefits

The Annuity Man

Pandemics Are The Retiree's Ultimate Enemy

Pandemics are the ultimate retiree enemy because so much is affected in the markets

The Annuity Man

Potential vs. Contractual Annuity Returns

Annuities are transfer of risk strategies that should be owned for their contractual guarantees

The Annuity Man

Does This Pandemic Tear Up The 4% Rule?

Wade Pfau makes a case that the Coronavirus might be the end of the 4% rule

The Annuity Man

QLACs Can Be Used To Combat Inflation

QLACs are an efficient way to contractually combat future inflation

The Annuity Man