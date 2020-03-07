Stan The Annuity Man
Which is better...CDs or MYGAs?

The Annuity Man

Certificates of Deposit (CDs) are a very popular product for people to fully protect their principal while receiving a contractually guaranteed interest rate every year.  Most CDs are sold by banks and brokerage firms, and they are backed by FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation).  My mom loves her CDs, just like many other millions of Americans.

Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs) are not as popular as CDs, but is the annuity industry's version of a CD.  MYGAs offer full principal protection and a contractually guaranteed interest rate.  The primary difference between CDs and MYGAs is that in a non-qualified account (i.e. non-IRA account), the interest grows tax-deferred.

CDs and MYGAs are both commodity type products.  With MYGAs, you need to shop all carriers for the highest contractual yield available.  MYGAs are classified as fixed annuities that are issued by life insurance companies.  Fixed annuities are approved and regulated at the state level, so you need to find the highest yield and duration for your specific state of residence.

So which one is better?  The answer is neither.  They both are good.  They both fully protect your principal.  They both provide a contractually guaranteed interest rate for a specific period of time that you choose.  And by the way, the both work well together.

