Annuities are contracts that are issued by life insurance companies, and primarily solve for lifetime income or principal protection. It's ironic that many people say that they hate annuities, but they love their Social Security payments. Those Social Security payments are an annuity structure.

Annuities primarily solve for 4 specific goals. I use an easy to remember acronym called P.I.L.L. to explain those contractual guarantees. P stands for principal protection. I stands for income for life. L stands for legacy. And the other L stands for long term care or confinement type care. If you don't need to contractually solve for one or more items in the P.I.L.L., then you do not need an annuity of any type.

Shopping for annuities should be like shopping for a plane ticket. Annuities are commodities, and quotes change every 7 to 10 days like a gallon of milk. You can only lock in those quotes as you are proceeding through the application process.

Most agents unfortunately sell annuities for market type growth. That is a mistake in my opinion. You should only own an annuity for what it WILL DO (i.e. contractual guarantees), not what it might do. Never buy the dream because you are going to own the contractual reality.

