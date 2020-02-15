Unique Annuity Strategies That Contractually Work

Stan The Annuity Man
Annuities are contracts.  The are also contractually guaranteed strategies that primarily solve for four things.  I use an easy to remember acronym, P.I.L.L., to describe those goals.  P stands for principal protection.  I stands for income for life.  L stands for legacy.  L stands for long term care. 

In addition to the P.I.L.L. acronym, I also use 2 questions with every client to determine if they need an annuity...and if so, what specific type.  Those 2 questions are.  1) What do I want the money to contractually do?  2) When do I want those contractual guarantees to start?  It's really that simple.

From those basic 2 questions and the P.I.L.L. acronym, I have develop unique one of a kind annuity strategies that contractually work.  I go over a few of them in detail with this podcast, and also in my 7 books on annuities that I have published.

The key to these unique strategies I've developed and created is to quote all carriers for the highest contractual guarantee.  Annuities, regardless of type, are commodity products and quotes change every 7 to 10 days....like a gallon of milk.  There is no "best" annuity.  There is only the "best" contractual guarantee that fits your specific situation. 

Understand that fixed annuities are regulated at the state level, some some carrier products are available in some states...but not in others.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get quotes on all annuity types using his proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive his books for free and under no obligation as well.

