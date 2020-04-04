Annuities are not a one size fits all, not for everyone. I should know because I'm "America's Annuity Agent." Even though every U.S. citizen already owns an annuity (whether they know it or not), you have to make sure that a consumer annuity is suitable and appropriate for your specific situation.

Oh by the way, that annuity that every U.S. citizen owns...it's called Social Security. Yes, Social Security is the best inflation annuity on the planet. Annuities are the only financial product that pays an income stream regardless of how long you live. Social Security is a lifetime income guarantee as well. 2 + 2 = 4. Social Security is an annuity. My apologies to all of you "annuity haters" out there that didn't know you already owned one.

The annuity industry has established best practices during the application process to determine if an annuity is suitable and appropriate before approving the purchase. There are many rules and guidelines in place to make sure that you are not putting too much money into an annuity strategy, and if it's in your best interest.

From a safety standpoint, annuities are rated by 4 primary services. AM Best. Standard and Poors. Fitch. Moody's. In addition, I offer COMDEX rankings as well that is an easy to understand 1 to 100 score that ranks carriers from a financial safety and claims paying ability standpoint.

