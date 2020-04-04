Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

The Safety and Suitability of Annuities

The Annuity Man

Annuities are not a one size fits all, not for everyone.  I should know because I'm "America's Annuity Agent."  Even though every U.S. citizen already owns an annuity (whether they know it or not), you have to make sure that a consumer annuity is suitable and appropriate for your specific situation.

Oh by the way, that annuity that every U.S. citizen owns...it's called Social Security.  Yes, Social Security is the best inflation annuity on the planet.  Annuities are the only financial product that pays an income stream regardless of how long you live.  Social Security is a lifetime income guarantee as well.  2 + 2 = 4.  Social Security is an annuity.  My apologies to all of you "annuity haters" out there that didn't know you already owned one.

The annuity industry has established best practices during the application process to determine if an annuity is suitable and appropriate before approving the purchase.  There are many rules and guidelines in place to make sure that you are not putting too much money into an annuity strategy, and if it's in your best interest.

From a safety standpoint, annuities are rated by 4 primary services.  AM Best.  Standard and Poors.  Fitch.  Moody's.  In addition, I offer COMDEX rankings as well that is an easy to understand 1 to 100 score that ranks carriers from a financial safety and claims paying ability standpoint.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Financial Protection Guide For Coronavirus

Great article that lists the top financial links addressing Coronavirus

The Annuity Man

How to find the best QLAC quote

QLACs are a future pension plan that you can use in your Traditional IRA

The Annuity Man

Independent Retirement Annuity: Do you need one?

Annuities are transfer of risk strategies that primarily solve for principal protection and lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Who are the best companies offering annuities?

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that are issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

Annuities and the Stock Market

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

How many annuity beneficiaries can you have?

Your annuity beneficiaries will receive your unused annuity proceeds when you die

The Annuity Man

Retirement Annuity Calculator: How it works

Annuities are commodity products that need to be shopped for the highest guarantee

The Annuity Man

How To Apply and Purchase An Annuity

The application process for an annuity is similar to opening an account at a bank

The Annuity Man

Annuity Interest Rates: How it affects pricing

Depending on the type of annuity, interest rates will affect each type differently

The Annuity Man

There Are NO Perfect Annuity Answers...

Annuities are contracts and transfer of risk strategies issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

by

Noodleman