Annuities were first used during the Roman Times as a lifetime income pension gift to the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families. That same Roman annuity type is today's Single Premium Immediate Annuity (SPIA).

Annuities are contracts issued by life insurance companies that primarily solve for lifetime income or principal protection. Annuities have a monopoly on lifetime income and are the only financial product on the planet that provides payments you can never outlive. There are many annuity types, and the majority are "contractual guarantees only" strategies. Those specific "WILL DO" types are Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), and Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs).

As we all know, fear and greed are the key selling components with most financial products...including annuities. There are only 2 annuity types that have returns that are not guaranteed. Those products are Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) and Variable Annuities (VAs). Unfortunately, those are the top 2 annuity types sold by too many commission driven agents.

In my opinion, you should only buy annuities (regardless of type) for their contractual guarantees only. You own them for what they WILL DO, not what they might do. You buy the steak, not the sizzle. You never buy the sales pitch dreams because you are going to own the contractual realities.

