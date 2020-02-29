In this podcast by The Annuity Man, you will learn how to determine if you need an annuity, and if so...what type best contractually fits for your specific situation.

Annuities were first introduced in the Roman times as lifetime income payments for the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families. The Latin word "annua" means payment, and is the origin of the word annuity. That original Roman annuity structure is predictably similar to today's Single Premium Immediate Annuity (SPIA).

Annuities primarily solve for 4 contractual goals. The acronym I have created to describe these 4 things is P.I.L.L. P stands for principal protection. I stands for income for life. L stands for legacy. And the other L stands for long term care/confinement care. If you do not need to contractually solve for 1 or more of those 4 items in the P.I.L.L., you do not need an annuity. It's really that simple.

I also use 2 questions to determine if an annuity is suitable and appropriate. 1) What do you wan the money to CONTRACTUALLY do? 2) When do you want those CONTRACTUAL guarantees to start? From those 2 answers, it's easy to determine if you actually need an annuity...and if so, what type would provide the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation.

If you use the P.I.L.L. and the 2 questions, that's a good start in the annuity buying and evaluation process.

