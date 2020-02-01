How to create a guaranteed income floor

With over 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age every single day, the key concern for most people reaching this milestone is the guaranteed amount of income needed to live the lifestyle they have worked so hard for.

Social Security is a primary source for many people, even though it was never intended to be the main part of the income floor. Pensions (if you are so fortunate) are also a guaranteed lifetime income stream that you can't outlive, and annuities are the only product type that contractually offers that longevity income guarantee.

Other income flooring sources could be rental income, RMDs (Required Minimum Distributions) from your Traditional IRA, dividends, interest, and a salary if you choose to work a part-time or full-time job. Just think of your "income floor" as the amount of money that hits your bank account every month regardless of politics, world events, or stock market volatility. It's your worst case scenario guaranteed income stream.

Annuities were first introduced during the Roman Times for lifetime income needs for the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families. Most annuity types available are designed for lifetime income starting immediately or at a future date of your choice. Lifetime income streams are primarily priced on your life expectancy at the time the payments start. Interest rates play a secondary pricing role.

