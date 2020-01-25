How do interest rates affect different annuity types?

There are many different types of annuities available to the consumer. You can't just say the word "annuity" and have that cover the category. Each type has its own unique benefit propositions and limitations, and interest rates affect each one differently.

Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs) are the industry version of a CD. Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) are also a CD strategy that protects the principal. Variable Annuities (VAs) are for potential upside using mutual funds (aka: separate accounts). Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), and Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs) are all pension type lifetime income stream strategies. Income Riders are attached lifetime income stream benefits that can be attached to VAs and FIAs at the time of application. Interest rates affect each one of these types differently.

Lifetime income guaranteed payments using annuities are a combination of return of principal plus interest. Your life expectancy(s) at the time the payments start is the primary pricing mechanism, with interest rates playing a secondary role. With a strategy like Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs), interest rates are the primary pricing source.

Unfortunately, there is no way to "time" your annuity purchase, regardless of which annuity type you choose. Annuity companies have the big buildings for reason, and there is no "sweet spot" time to make the purchase.

You can contact Stan The Annuity Man if you have any questions or want to see specific annuity quotes for your situation...or to view a live feed of the best MYGA fixed rates for your state of residence.