How Do I Choose The Right Annuity Type?

Annuities aren't for everyone, and are mistakenly sold as "one size fits all" with some products like Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs). That's how the annuity industry has unfortunately earned its bad reputation.

Annuities are contracts that transfer risk to solve for specific goals, and are customized to fit each individuals situation. An easy to remember acronym that I use to determine if someone needs an annuity is P.I.L.L. P stands for principal protection. I stands for income for life. L stands for legacy. And the other L stands for long term care or what's called confinement care. If you don't need to contractually solve for one or more of the PILL, then you do not need an annuity. It's really that simple.

In addition to the P.I.L.L. acronym, there are only 2 questions that you need to answer to determine if you need an annuity...and if so....what specific type.

1. What do you want the money to CONTRACTUALL do?

2. When do you want those CONTRACTUAL guarantees to start?

From those 2 answers, it's simple and easy to determine what type of annuity would be the best fit to contractually solve for your specific goals. In my opinion, annuities should never be owned for pure stock market growth even though many agents push specific annuity types for just that goal. Trust me that I'm right on this factual premise.

