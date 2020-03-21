Stan The Annuity Man
Explaining Annuitization Structuring Choices

The Annuity Man

When the Roman Empire created "annuas" (aka: "payments") for their dutiful soldiers and their families, they unknowingly established "annuitization."  Annuitization is the contractual creation of a lifetime income stream or a income stream for a specific period of time.  It's an irrevocable contractual guarantee and a pure transfer of risk strategy.

There are primarily 3 annuity product types that utilize "annutization" to create a guaranteed income stream.  Those strategies are Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), and Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs).  In addition to those specific annuitization type products, deferred annuities like Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs), Variable Annuities (VAs), and Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) can be "annuitized" and turned into an income stream.

Lifetime annuitization payment guarantees are primarily priced on your life expectancy at the time you start the payments.  Those payments are a combination of return of principal plus interest, with the annuity company being on the hook to pay regardless of how long you live.  You can own annuitized products or annuitize deferred annuities in all account types.  Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, and non-IRAs (i.e. non-qualified) can all hold annuity types.  The only difference is how the income is taxed coming out of those accounts.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

