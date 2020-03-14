When annuities were first introduced in the Roman Times as lifetime pension payments for the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families, I doubt if there was much discussion about the start date of that income stream. I'm assuming that there was just pure appreciation for the income gesture. Of course, American's want to have their cake and eat it too.

Today's annuities can be customized so that you can have the income start on a specific day a month from now or years in the future. Just like you have a choice to start your Social Security payments (which is an annuity structure), you can do the same pinpointing with the income annuity type you choose.

Income Now quotes primarily involve Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs) and Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs). DIAs, Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), and Income Riders attached to some deferred annuities would be used if quoting for Income Later start date guarantees.

All annuity quotes are like a gallon of milk and expire every 7 to 10 days unless locked in during the application process. For both Income Now and Income Later guarantees, your life expectancy at the time payments start is the primary pricing mechanism. Interest rates play a secondary role.

