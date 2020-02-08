Decoding annuity sales pitches and misleading advertising

Annuities are the current curse word of the financial industry. The main reason for this unfortunate status revolves around over-hyped sales pitches and misleading advertising to convince you to buy. It's important to understand that annuities (regardless of type) are contracts, and should be purchased solely for their contractual guarantees.

Because fixed annuities are regulated at the state level, most states don't have the manpower to oversee all of the sales practices used to pitch annuities. National radio and TV ads go largely unchecked, and the bad chicken dinner annuity seminar circuit is alive and well across the country.

Unfortunately, the primary product type that is too often over-hyped during the sales process is Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs). They are also called "indexed annuities" and "equity indexed annuities" as well as "hybrid annuities." The bottom line is the product was designed in 1995 to compete with CD returns, and it classified as a life insurance product and not a security.

Your only protection is to create your own Statement of Understanding. It's easy to do. Simply write down the agent's sales pitch exactly how you understand it. Be as detailed as possible. After you finish, simply sign and date that document at the bottom of the page and have that soliciting agent sign and date as well. That's the best fraud protection you have in the wild wild west of annuity sales.

