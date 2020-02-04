Surprise!...Every U.S. Citizen Already Owns An Annuity

The word "annuity" has somehow become the curse word of the financial industry. Radio, TV, and internet ads blast the generic "I Hate Annuities" mantra to an uninformed public that doesn't even know that they already own an annuity.

If It Acts Like A Duck...

As the old saying goes, "If it walks like a duck and acts like a duck...then it's a duck."

So if your Social Security payments pay regardless of how long you live and an annuity lifetime income stream contractually pays until you die...then Social Security is a duck! To be more precise, it's an annuity. Social Security is issued and backed by the government, and annuities are issued and backed by a life insurance company. Both are transfer of risk strategies that guarantee a lifetime income stream. Both require you to deposit money and the income is then based on your life expectancy at the time you take the payments.

What's that again about "hating all annuities?" And by the way, if you are so fortunate to have a company or employer pension, then that is an annuity structure as well....so you own two annuities.

The Best Inflation Annuity On The Planet

Social Security is the best inflation annuity on the planet because the cost of living increases are political, not actuarial. When politicians want to cater to the older voters, they increase the payments on Social Security. I'm sure there are good intentions to address inflation, but it's nothing more than a vote to increase income that no politician wants to go against.

When you add COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) increases to an annuity payout, the insurance company doesn't give it away like DC. Any time you add a COLA to an annuity, the payout is lowered to reflect that increasing income stream. That's not saying COLAs are bad with annuities, they are just rationally priced into the policy guarantee. You just have to "run the math" on the same annuity quote with and without a COLA to see the difference and to make an informed decision.

Everyone Needs An Income Floor

With over 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age every single day, most are looking for guaranteed income to partner with their Social Security lifetime payments. I call this the "Income Floor," which is the money hitting your bank account every month to cover basic expenses so you can live the lifestyle you desire and have worked hard to achieve.

In addition to Social Security, other incoming flooring sources could be pensions (if so fortunate), dividend stocks, interest from CDs/Bonds/etc., rental income, and RMDs (Required Minimum Distributions) from your IRA. Annuities should be used to contractually fill in any needed "income gap."

For example, if your income floor needed a "gap fill" of $1,250 per month, you could reverse engineer a Single Premium Immediate Annuity (SPIA) quote to contractually solve for $1,250 per month for the rest of your life (or joint life). You could also customize that quote so the 100 percent of any unused money would go to the policy beneficiaries even though the annuity company is on the hook to pay regardless of how long you live.

Do You Need Another?

Since every single U.S. citizen already owns an annuity (i.e. Social Security), the question is "Do you need another source for lifetime income?"

Annuities have a monopoly that no other financial product has. That unquestioned monopoly is contractually guaranteed lifetime income. If that is your transfer of risk need, then an annuity type that provides guaranteed income is your only choice. Period.

So let's once and for all shoot down in flames the ridiculous "I hate annuities" mantra used by advisors with agendas or by people that just don't know that they already own one. The next time you see those advertisements or your advisor puts down the annuity category, ask yourself (or them) if they are talking about your Social Security annuity type payments as well.

You should reply by saying that you already own an annuity, just like every other U.S. citizen, and you love that lifetime income guarantee it provides.