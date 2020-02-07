Create Your Own Annuity Statement of Understanding

There are bad apples in every sales industry, but for some reason annuity salespeople have been branded as one of the worst groups. Of course this isn't true as a broad statement, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't protect yourself and your hard earned money from a too good to be true sounding sales pitch or a bad chicken dinner seminar annuity presentation.

There are a few basic steps that you should take as a annuity consumer to protect yourself and make sure you fully understand the contract you will own.

Ask for a Specimen Policy

Any agent or advisor that's pro customer will provide you with a specimen policy of the annuity product you are considering. The annuity carriers want you to fully understand the contract.

It's important to point out that the specimen policy will not have your specific name or numbers inside. You will only see the verbiage that be in your policy if you decide to purchase. This is also the reason that you need to base your buying decision solely on the contractual guarantees. If you have the specimen policy and the actual quote run on the specific carrier's system/paper, then you have exactly what you will own and what you need to fully analyze before pulling the trigger.

If your agent or advisor tries to talk you out of getting a specimen policy or refuses to send one, then find someone else.

Ask for a Copy of the Application

In addition to a specimen policy, you can also ask to see an exact copy of the application paperwork that you will be signing. Understand that the questions asked by the annuity carrier are there to make sure the strategy is suitable and appropriate for your specific situation. The carrier is also making sure that you are not putting too much money into an annuity from an allocation standpoint. I'm not kidding. Annuity companies typically don't want to see more than 50 to 60 percent tops of your investible assets in annuities. This number does not include your home.

Once again, if the agent or advisor refuses to supply a copy of the application, then you need to move on.

One last tip concerning the application. If you do purchase an annuity, make sure you get a copy of the actual application that you signed to verify that what you told the agent to put down was exactly what you said. Sometimes agents inflate your net worth on the application without you knowing in order to sell you a higher dollar amount under current industry allocation rules. Sad but true.

Take Advantage of the Free Look Period

In addition to being the only product type that contractually guarantees lifetime income regardless of how long you live, annuities are also unique because they offer a "free look" period after the policy has been issued. In other words, you get to test drive it.

Each state has a different time period, but you can get a full refund without explanation after the policy has been issued and is in force by just requesting your money back within that allotted time frame.

To find out the free look period for your state of residence, go to this site.

Believe the Contract

All annuity types are contracts, not investments in my opinion. You should always base your buying and ownership decision solely on the contractual guarantees of the policy. In other words, always own an annuity for what it "Will Do," not what it "might do."

Never base your decision on hypothetical, theoretical, projected, back-tested, or hopeful agent return scenarios. Don't buy the dream because you are going to own the contractual realities of that policy. That's a fact.

That Pen Can Be Very Heavy

The final piece of the puzzle to protect yourself during the annuity buying process is to create your own statement of understanding. Let me explain how that works.

When you are being pitched the annuity product by your agent and advisor, listen carefully and take notes or record that presentation. Then write everything down about that annuity being recommended exactly how you understand it. Be as detailed as possible. After you have listed down everything, sign and date it at the bottom of the page and then have the selling agent or advisor sign and date it as well.

If they sign it, they own that pitch. If they don't sign it and have to make clarifications, then you need to decide if it was just a misunderstanding or intentional. The bottom line is that when they sign and date your annuity statement of understanding, you have full protection.

Once the policy is delivered, you the call the carrier and read that statement of understanding to their internal customer service person. If they don't verbally validate every single detail, then ask for your money back under the free look provision. If they agree that everything in your statement is true, then you own and understand the contractual guarantee that you thought you bought.

If you follow these steps, you will have a good annuity buying experience and you will enjoy and benefit from that transfer of risk policy. Remember that there is never an urgency to buy an annuity. The only urgency is to fully understand what you are buying, and to take every practical step to protect yourself.