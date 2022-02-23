Will Amazon Stock Climb 52%?

Wall Street expert Ivan Feinseth reiterated his Buy rating on Amazon. Are we getting closer to a bullish rally?

It’s been nearly three weeks since Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report latest earnings release. Amid inflationary concerns and supply-chain constraints, analysts had set low expectations for the company’s report. However, what Amazon delivered was quite the opposite.

With Amazon’s financial statements showing signs of recovery, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has raised his target price from $4,460 to $4,655, implying an upside of 52%. Here's more about his bullish thesis.

Holidays Paid Off

Feinseth highlighted the company's record sales in its e-commerce segment in Q4 2021. This might have eased fears of a possible slowdown throughout 2022, especially for the first half of the year.

The analyst believes the holiday season was crucial for the company’s Q4 success: Amazon had its biggest Black Friday to Cyber Monday holiday shopping weekend ever, and more than 130,00 third-party sellers worldwide achieved record sales, surpassing the $100,000 mark.

In the U.S., Amazon reported that third-party sellers sold an average of 11,500 products per minute between Black Friday and Christmas. That's a significant number of sales, considering the company has been suffering high margin pressures from the current macro scenario.

Strong Ecosystem

Feinseth added that the Seattle-based behemoth will likely continue to benefit from "powerful growth drivers," referring mostly to Amazon Prime and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud growth. This may ultimately lead to steady growth momentum in 2022.

Wall Street analysts mostly welcomed Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky's announcement about an increase in the price of a Prime membership. The price hike is expected to add up to $3 billion to the company’s bottom line.

As for AWS, there seems to be nothing but blue skies ahead. The business has been growing in accelerated paces, keeping its place as the market leader in the cloud industry.

Our Take

Besides e-commerce, cloud, and subscription businesses, we must acknowledge Amazon’s advertising segment. The e-commerce titan surprised the market with its ad segment growth in the last quarter. And research shows the company is poised to steal some market share from Google.

For all that, Wall Street’s average price for Amazon remains at $4,230, representing a 38% upside. This ultimately places Feinseth on the most bullish end of our spectrum.

