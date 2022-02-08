On Monday, February 7, Amazon stock topped the performance of the broad market and carried forward the post-earnings rally. Here’s what happened.

On February 7, Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report gained a modest 0.2% and ended the session trading at $3,159. The returns were better than those of the S&P 500, down 0.3%, and its more relevant benchmark Nasdaq 100, down a sharper 0.8%.

Today, the Amazon Maven looks at what may have nudged Amazon stock price higher this past Monday. We wrap up by looking at what could happen next to AMZN.

Figure 1: Why Amazon Stock Beat The S&P 500 and Nasdaq On Monday Unsplash

(Read more from the Amazon Maven: Amazon Stock: Peloton Acquisition Is A Bad Idea)

What drove AMZN higher

It is likely that all the bullishness triggered after Q4 earnings spilled into the new trading week. As a recap, AMZN recovered strongly on Friday from a terrible day of trading on Thursday, when I speculate that bears got a bit too excited ahead of earnings and pushed Amazon stock into oversold territory.

To be fair, I do not think that Amazon’s holiday season results were pristine. Online store sales continue to suffer from supply chain and inflation challenges. But, as I have been defending for a couple of months, Amazon’s long-term fundamentals are looking good relative to valuations. Dip buyers have been winning the battle against bears lately.

The other factor that could have had an impact on AMZN price on Monday is the rumored acquisition of fitness company Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report. I do not think that the deal would be a good idea for the Seattle tech company. But investors could be excited by the prospect of yet another growth driver in Amazon’s product and service portfolio.

Interestingly, Amazon stock climbed on Monday despite the performance of Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, which was down a sizable 4% on the same day. Amazon owns roughly 20% of the EV company valued at $55 billion, and drastic movements in RIVN share price can have an impact on Amazon’s own market valuation.

What could happen next

I believe that Amazon has left an important catalyst behind: holiday season reporting. Luckily for investors, the stock fared well in the face of high-stakes earnings. I do not expect many company-specific factors to drive share price higher or lower in the immediate future — unless the Peloton rumors gain credibility.

This is not to say that macroeconomic developments may not sway AMZN share price in either direction in the next few days and weeks. Growth stocks have had a rough start to 2022, in great part driven by rising yields and inflation jitters.

It will be interesting to see how the market-level forces impact Amazon stock going forward. Will volatility subside and allow AMZN to reclaim all-time highs some time soon?

Amazon stock fun facts

Below are some interesting facts about AMZN that investors might want to know:

Through the start of last week, Amazon had been the worst-performing of all FAAMG stocks over the previous 12 months, by far (see chart below). Now, it is doing better than Meta FB) - ) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Amazon is still 15% off its all-time high reached in July 2021. Historically, buying AMZN after a 15% drawdown has produced impressive average annual gains of 42%. Since going public, AMZN has produced annual returns of 36%, according to Portfolio Visualizer. For the past decade, it has done better than all its FAAMG peers, at an annual gain of 32% since February 2012.

Figure 2: AMZN, FB, AAPL, MSFT and GOOG 1-year period performance. Stock Rover

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread’s user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock’s fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)