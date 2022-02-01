What to Expect From Amazon Q4 Earnings

Amazon saw some significant headwinds during 2021. Will the Seattle-based titan finally show some signs of recovery?

It’s time to put a bow on Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report disastrous 2021. Tough comps, margin woes, and supply-chain constraints caused the stock to tank through the entire year, underperforming both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

On the other hand, the e-commerce behemoth did well during the holiday season. Amazon bulls are eager to see how Christmas sales will reflect on both fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 reports.

The earnings conference call happens on Thursday, February 3 at 5:30 p.m. Here's what to expect.

E-commerce Sales Still Down

After Amazon reported two disappointing quarters in a row, analysts are too conservative to expect that the holiday season will have made much of a difference to fourth-quarter results. Wall Street expects Amazon’s revenue to grow merely 9.7% (by comparison, revenue increased 21% and 44% in Q4 2019 and 2020, respectively).

And if revenues are not growing fast enough, operating expenses will likely be hitting the roof.

“Our Q4 guidance range anticipates that these costs will approach $4 billion in Q4 as we see a full quarter’s impact of these effects and a higher seasonal unit volume. Specifically in Q3, we saw nearly $1 billion of inflationary pressures primarily tied to wage increases and incentives in our operations,” said Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky.

As a result, Amazon will barely see gains from its e-commerce segments: Q4 guidance projects operating income to range between $0 and $3 billion — a large difference from 2020’s $6.9 billion. Wall Street analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) at $3.74, which represents a decrease of 73% from the outstanding $14.09 of 2020 Q4.

AWS, the Fountain of Profits

AWS was almost entirely to blame for Amazon’s consolidated operating income.

The good news is Amazon’s cash cow has so far disclosed results: AWS grew 32%, 37%, and 39% in the first, second, and third quarters of 2021. In 2020, these figures were 33%, 29%, and 29%, respectively.

As we add the cloud arm’s profitability to Amazon’s minor ventures, which are all packed into the "other segment," we could be confident that the company will be able to see through its short-term woes, as Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak has noted.

“Amazon’s high-margin businesses continue to allow Amazon to drive greater profitability while still continuing to invest. Amazon Prime membership growth drives recurring revenue and positive mix shift. Cloud adoption hitting an inflection point. Advertising serves as a key area for both further growth potential and profitability flow-through,” said the analyst.

What to Expect in 2022

As the Amazon Maven has commented, investors shouldn't expect surprisingly positive results from the fourth-quarter report. The quarter was marked by supply-chain woes and Covid-inflated costs, even though the holiday season was better than expected.

And the first months of 2022 may not be so different. As Covid-related costs remain high and investors wait for the Fed to hike interest rates, Amazon stock may struggle to rebuild traction until maybe the second half of the year.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

