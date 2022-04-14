Sell AMZN? Why One Analyst Thinks You Should

BNP Paribas’ Stefan Slowinski is the first big Amazon bear in two years. Here's why he thinks the e-commerce stock is overvalued.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is a top pick for most of Wall Street’s major investment firms — including Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America. But Stefan Slowinski of BNP Paribas is swimming against the current. He believes the stock's fair value is $2,800 — implying a 14% downside.

Simply put, Slowinski isn't convinced the current macro scenario favors a fast recovery for the e-commerce industry in the short term. He believes Amazon is both the most expensive and the worst performing FAANG stock. Let's dig into why.

Tough Macro Scenario

Slowinski believes inflation in the U.S. will shrink Amazon's margins at a faster pace than the market expects. This is because the company's capital expenditures will be higher than forecast. In his report, Slowinski pointed out that Amazon doesn't have the pricing power to match inflation, having already raised prices of services such as Prime.

"While margin expansion is possible, clearly with high inflation, the consumer is under pressure. Amazon is already increasing prices on their customers by increasing their Prime pricing," he wrote.

Instead, Slowinski has more confidence in another tech giant, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report. Google's parent company has been working on an e-commerce strategy of its own.

“Given they have a lower valuation and can leverage their search, Android, and YouTube businesses, we see Alphabet as an emerging e-commerce play,” Slowinski wrote.

Why Amazon Won't Reward Investors in the Short Term

When asked about Amazon's recent announcement that it will split its stock and buy back $10 billion worth of shares — news that caused a quick stock surge — Slowinski isn't optimistic.

“With the $10 billion buyback less than 1% of its market cap, it’s really not a signal of confidence from the company,” the analyst said. “And we don’t believe it shows the willingness to drive shareholder value in the near term.”

That leaves Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing and storage service, which has been its most profitable division. While other analysts have forecast a potential spinoff of AWS, Slowinski doesn't see that happening anytime soon.

Abandon Ship?

Slowinski concluded his report by adding Amazon stock is pricey. It's currently trading at 46 times its forward earnings — higher than other tech giants such as Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report.

“The stock has been underperforming big tech peers, and we expect that to continue,” he wrote.

If he had to predict a winner, the BNP Paribas analyst would pick Alphabet. Indeed, if the Google parent enters the online retail game, it will be a direct competitor to Amazon in nearly every single one of its main markets: e-commerce, cloud, and advertising.

