Amazon will report 2021 holiday quarter results on February 3, after the closing bell. Follow the Amazon Maven's live blog coverage of the earnings event.

*** To skip straight to the live blog, please scroll down ***

Can Amazon be the next FAAMG company to wow investors this earnings season? Today, the Amazon Maven will provide full coverage of the Seattle-based company’s results in real time, via live blog. Tune in at around 3:55 p.m. EST on February 3.

The live blog begins further below — to get to it, scroll straight down to the “Live Blog Starts Here” section. Don’t forget to refresh your browser, especially around and after the end of this Thursday’s trading session, to see the updates.

But first, here’s a very quick recap of what to expect of Amazon on earnings day.

Figure 1: Live Blog: Follow Amazon’s Q4 Earnings In Real Time Amazon

(Read more from the Amazon Maven: Amazon Stock Ahead Of Earnings: What The Experts Are Saying)

Amazon: likely still a challenging quarter

Wall Street is betting that Amazon will deliver $137.6 billion in revenues in the holiday quarter, for modest implied growth of less than 10%. Beyond Q4, analysts project that sales growth will climb progressively to a high of 21% in about three quarters.

EPS should land at around $3.54, substantially less than the $14.09 reached in the comparable quarter last year. This modest earnings figure reflects the challenges that Amazon is still likely to face this earnings season:

Post-pandemic shopping habits that no longer favor buying from home as much as they did in 2020 and earlier last year.

Supply chain challenges that could ding demand and eat into revenues.

High labor costs, particularly inflated by this pandemic transition period.

By the way: following Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report recently-announced decision to split its stock by a ratio of 20-to-1 in July 2022, will Amazon be next? If so, can AMZN stock rally?

Amazon stock nears bear market

Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has been a loser within the Big Tech group so far in 2022. Shares peaked at $3,731 in July 2021. Since then, the share price has dipped by more than 20%, and now stands only around 19% from the all-time high.

Could now be a good time to own Amazon stock and ride a potential post-earnings recovery? Stay tuned to find out.

Live blog starts here!

(Please refresh your browser for updates below)

3:00 a.m. PST: Today is Amazon’s earnings day! We will be back ahead of the closing bell for full analysis of Amazon’s results and earnings call. See you then!

Twitter speaks

Amazon reports Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 3, after the closing bell. What do you think happens to AMZN stock on Friday?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)