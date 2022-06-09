Amazon's stock has been nosediving since the start of 2022 amid rampant inflation. But investors' fears could have created a great opportunity for buying the dip.

By its very nature, retail is a low-margin business. And in times of rising inflation, profitability shrinks even more.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report has never really had to deal with rampant inflation before. So we're seeing a lot of fear and uncertainty among investors.

But fear and uncertainty often create the best opportunities.

Today, the Amazon Maven gives its take on the macro scenario. Is the worst finally over? Will inflation persist for much longer? And more importantly, what does it mean for Amazon shareholders? Is the stock undervalued, and should investors buy the dip?

Figure 1: Inflationary Scenario: Why Amazon Stock Could Be Undervalued Amazon

(Read more from Amazon Maven: Google to Try E-commerce: Why It's Good News for Amazon Shareholders)

Bullish Perspectives Amid Inflation

After the last time the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 50 basis points, JPMorgan’s Wealth Management division discussed a potential path for stock market bulls.

Because our current inflation has been caused by strong demand, rather than a lack of supply, prices could start to stabilize once companies are able to rebuild their inventories, as shown below:

Figure 2: U.S. inventories-to-sales ratio. March 31, 2022. Census Bureau, Haver Analytics

“While we may need to muddle through several more hot reports in the meantime, slower growth on the back of tighter financial conditions, continued normalization of COVID-driven inflation and tougher year-over-year comps should, in our view, allow price pressures to begin decelerating into year-end,” wrote JPMorgan’s Global Market Strategist Madison Faller.

According to Faller, the Fed’s interest rates hikes have helped relieve some of the pressure on the market, allowing it to stabilize with fewer hikes than the market had expected.

Buy the Dip?

Amazon’s price/sales multiple revolves around 2-4 times. Its closest e-commerce competitor, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, has traded at 0.54 times sales for the last 10 years, on average.

So is Amazon expensive?

Well, according to Seeking Alpha author Michael Dolen, quite the opposite is true.

Amazon is not only an asset-heavy retail business, but also an asset-light software company (AWS). The main difference is the former has low margins, while the latter is significantly profitable.

How profitable? According to Dolen, it's profitable enough that AMZN investors are basically buying AWS and receiving Amazon's e-commerce segments for free.

Dolen conservatively projects that AWS should generate around $80 billion this year, $100 billion in 2023, and $125 billion in 2024. That implies 25% growth year over year — a slowdown, if we consider the cloud arm has been growing nearly 30% for the past quarters.

Considering a 25 times multiple for the 2024 figure — which Dolen argues is reasonable, compared to other big techs such as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report — and a 33% profit margin, AWS’s enterprise value should be $1.03 trillion.

At $125 per share, Amazon’s current market cap is $1.27 trillion. $125 suddenly feels cheap, doesn’t it?

Over the Long Run

The selloff has created an environment in which investors are embracing a variety of opportunities. JPMorgan’s Madison Faller believes this is a compelling time for entering both bonds and stocks (she also highlights that quality is essential).

“For the first time in years, we don’t think we’re paying a premium for equities. Equity valuations have compressed meaningfully and are back in line with longer-term averages,” she wrote.

Although Fallen didn’t talk specifically about AMZN or the tech sector in her analysis, we can conclude from Dolen's valuation that the Seattle-based titan fits the opportunity checkbox.

Therefore, Amazon remains a good long-term investment.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Amazon Maven)