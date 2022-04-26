Rosenblatt Securities recently rated Amazon shares as “hold,” arguing the company’s margins will be hammered by inflationary pressures. Should investors listen to the bears?

After two years of unanimous buy ratings, bearishness has reached Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock. First, we had BNP Paribas’s sell recommendation. Now we have a "hold" rating from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett.

Along with the hold, Crockett has assigned AMZN a $3,000 price target.

With other analysts calling Amazon 2022's ultimate internet stock, who's right? Will inflation loosen Amazon's long-lasting hold on the online retail industry?

Figure 1: Hold AMZN? Why One Analyst Is Neutral on the E-commerce Titan's Stock

E-commerce: The Reason to Sell

Rosenblatt Securities believes Amazon won’t be able to stand its ground against continuing inflation. Crockett’s main argument lies in the fact that retail is a very competitive industry with much constrained margins that make it impossible for any of the players to roll price increases over to consumers.

“Amazon's rivals have upped their retail game considerably with click [and] brick features consumers like, and Amazon can't match with its small store footprint," Crockett recently wrote.

Although I personally agree that inflation will trim Amazon’s profitability, I don’t believe competition will play a decisive role in the process, for two main reasons:

Amazon’s competitors will also struggle because of inflation. And they will bleed even more because they do not possess a business unit like Amazon Web Services (AWS) to compensate for their losses. Amazon has already proven its ecosystem works in terms of locking customers in. The company had 37% of the U.S. e-commerce market in 2017. That number was 41%, in 2021.

AWS: The Reason to Buy

Although Crockett has a negative forecast for the e-commerce industry, he believes Amazon's Services business — which includes the cloud and advertising segments — will remain solid. He agrees that, not only will AWS remain not only a profitable business, but it still has room to grow.

As the Amazon Maven has recently acknowledged, both AWS and the company's advertising segments look very promising and should deliver decent gains through the next few years.

However, investors should keep an eye on the results reported by Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, and Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report to make sure Amazon is growing faster than its industry peers.

Sell + Buy = Hold

Let's look at the bigger picture. Fears of inflation have hammered the entire stock market. The S&P 500 is nearly 11% down year to date, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has lost nearly 19% of its value.

From that perspective, Amazon’s 15% market value loss appears to be more related to a general bearish sentiment regarding the whole stock market, rather than to a specific problem with the company's fundamentals.

Therefore, for investors who believe Amazon is about to outperform the market, its current stock prices seem to be a good window of opportunity. For those who think the opposite, Amazon’s valuation still remains very aggressive, which means the upcoming earnings conference might send its shares even lower.

