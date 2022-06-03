Amazon Stock: What to Expect for June 2022

Amazon's stock has rallied in the past few days. But here's why investors shouldn't get too excited.

After nearly four months of uninterrupted declines in Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock, shareholders have finally started to see some gains. Since May 26, AMZN has climbed more than 16%.

However, it's not safe to say Amazon is regaining its momentum just yet. We're still seeing rampant inflation, which is likely to cause equity markets to bleed — and, by extension, so will Amazon shares.

A Quick Breather

Amazon shareholders have been through an emotional roller coaster. The stock soared throughout 2020 at the peak of the COVID pandemic. Then it started walking sideways. By the end of 2021, it wasn't really going anywhere. And as the stock market sank in 2022, AMZN nearly lost all of its pandemic gains.

However, shareholders had a glimmer of hope last week. Amazon's stock had its best four-day performance in two years right after its shareholders approved its stock split. Shares soared 17% from the past week, and they could keep climbing until at least June 6, when the stock will start trading at its 20-for-1 adjusted price.

As the Amazon Maven has discussed previously, stock splits historically cause share prices to increase for a short period of time. However, they do not add any real value to the company.

Here's a simple analogy: Splitting a stock is just like trading one $20 bill for 20 $1 bills — you’ve got more bills, but you haven't gotten any richer.

Prepare for New Dips

The split will have no real impact on Amazon’s fundamentals. However, the macroeconomic scenario certainly does have an effect on them, and it's very unlikely to ease in June. The S&P 500 did regain some value (it's about 4% up since last week). But Wall Street analysts believe more losses are coming.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, the S&P 500 is set to decrease 17% by the end of August, declining to $3,400 (the benchmark trades at $4,100 today). Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, agrees. He believes the S&P 500 will fall to $3,400- 3,500. But he believes the equities index will still bounce between $3,800 and $4,250 before hitting the bottom.

“The market was primed for at least a short-term snap-back,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. “We remain skeptical of this rally’s sustainability.” Stovall noted that the S&P 500’s forward 12-month estimated P/E ratio was 16.8, the lowest ratio since April 2020.

A Light at the Middle of the Tunnel?

The macro scenario will most likely trim Amazon’s profitability for the upcoming quarter. We'll only be able to understand what effect this will have had after the company’s second-quarter earnings conference.

However, there are some short-term events that could help increase Amazon's net sales: back-to-school season and Prime Day, which is happening in July. The boost in demand could help Amazon’s bottom line until the company is able to overcome its external headwinds.

