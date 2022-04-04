Amazon’s stock price has recently surged, even amid macroeconomic headwinds and rising conflict in Eastern Europe. Should we expect a bullish trend to continue in April?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock had a fairly rough 2021, and a bearish trend seemed poised to continue in early 2022. Despite Wall Street analysts’ bullishness, investors were apprehensive about how the company would perform amid supply chain constraints and an inflationary macroeconomic background.

Some investor fears have certainly come to fruition. Indeed, inflation has turned out to be much less “transitory” than financial authorities had believed, and the war between Russia and Ukraine has driven fuel prices through the roof. Nevertheless, Amazon’s Q4 ‘21 results were better than expected. Plus, the company’s stock split announcement created some serious positive momentum for the stock.

In a year where headwinds and tailwinds both seem to be blowing strong, what should investors expect for the upcoming month?

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: What to expect for April 2022 Dave Sanders for The New York Times

Correlated to Nasdaq, But Maybe Better Positioned

Amazon’s trading price movements tend to follow the major trends of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. As the Fed looks to raise rates, investors will become more conservative, pulling their money out of companies with highly-aggressive valuations — unfortunately for the Nasdaq, a lot of tech stocks today have aggressive valuations.

However, the Nasdaq composite is down more than 10% year to date, while Amazon stock lost only 4% of its market value over the same time period. There are two possible and non-mutually-exclusive conclusions we can draw from these numbers:

Amazon was undervalued in 2021, while the Nasdaq Composite, which had an exceptional year, was overvalued. A market-scale drop hit the overinflated Nasdaq much harder than AMZN shares. Amazon’s 2022 outperformance of the Nasdaq Composite could indicate that the market believes Amazon will recover faster than other tech companies. In fact, that idea is at the heart of Evercore ISI’s Mark Mahaney’s bullish thesis on AMZN.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Mr. Mahaney stated “There are no defensive names in consumer tech. With that said, these are the highest quality names in terms of valuation, in terms of balance sheet, and in terms of business model, so I am not surprised if they are the first to sort of recover and move off of the bottom, particularly Amazon.”

Negative Trends Might Win Out in the Short Term

On the flip side of the coin, there are still plenty of forces working against Amazon shares right now. Inflation has proven to be more persistent than expected. And even if the Russia-Ukraine military conflict ended tomorrow, monetary sanctions against Russia would not be removed overnight, which means we’re likely going to be dealing with very expensive fuel prices for the foreseeable future.

The effects of recent, positive developments for Amazon may quickly wear off. The stock split, for instance, created momentum, but we doubt it will generate much real or lasting value for the company. And Amazon did show positive results for Q4, but their numbers were bolstered by one-time gains on Rivian’s IPO. The company’s e-commerce segments, meanwhile, remain in a tough spot. Given the guidance the company gave for 2022, investors should not expect big developments from them in the coming few quarters.

Amazon for the Long Haul

In the long term, though, we believe Amazon stock is going to thrive: the company’s fundamentals as an e-commerce and cloud titan are solid, and Wall Street remains bullish on the stock. Analysts’ average target price is $4,200 per share, implying a healthy 29% upside from current levels.

