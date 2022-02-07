In only two trading days, Amazon stock lost and then regained hundreds of billions of dollars in market value. This could be a sign of bearish attack, followed by a short squeeze.

It has been an intense week for tech stocks and the equities market in general. Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, for instance, was on a rollercoaster ride: down nearly 8% on Thursday and up 15% on Friday, following its earnings report.

Price movements have been so intense that I have to wonder: was shorting activity at least partly to blame for them? While it is hard to tell for sure, I see some signs that bears may have piled on AMZN too aggressively ahead of earnings — and quickly paid the price.

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: Were Bears Short-Squeezed? Amazon

(Read more from the Amazon Maven: Live Blog: Follow Amazon’s Q4 Earnings In Real Time)

What is a short squeeze?

As a very quick recap, a short squeeze is an event in which bears who are betting against a certain stock are forced to close their short positions. This usually happens when price starts to move up, producing a loss. Bears then often give up on their bets, either to meet margin requirements or to limit the extent of their losses.

It is much more common for a short squeeze to happen with a smaller stock. This is the case because small- and micro-cap stocks are less liquid. Only a few bears can be enough to increase short interest (i.e., the number of shares shorted relative to the float). Then, even minimal bullish activity can cause an impact on share price.

Was AMZN short-squeezed?

According to YCharts, as provided by Seeking Alpha, less than 1% of Amazon’s float was shorted as of the end of January. This number, which represents around 3.5 million shares, is roughly in line with the average of the past three years. Nothing unusual here.

It is harder to tell whether, and by how much, short interest increased on February 3 alone. But judging by the fact that AMZN stock sank by more than 7% for not good enough of a reason — yes, Meta fell apart, but the Big Tech’s business model has little to do with Amazon’s — I think that bears may have gotten a bit too excited that day.

Amazon trades, on average, 3.5 million shares per day, according to Yahoo Finance. Days-to-cover of 1.0 is not very high, but the metric may have increased sharply on earnings day. All the “excess bearishness” may have needed to be cleared at once.

Even the first few minutes of after-hours trading, on February 3, may suggest that a short squeeze was taking place before our eyes. Rather than spiking at once in reaction to what I considered to be a less-than-impressive earnings report, AMZN climbed in stages (see graph below):

Flat at 4 p.m. EST, as should be expected

+11% at 4:02 p.m. EST

+15% at 4:06 p.m. EST, before a quick pullback around 4:13 p.m.

+16% at 4:18 p.m. EST

+18% at 4:22 p.m. EST

Figure 2: AMZN 1-day period performance. Google Finance

It was like a domino effect. The massive EPS probably triggered the first bullish knee-jerk reaction — even though nearly the entire earning beat relative to consensus can be credited to a one-off gain in Amazon’s Rivian (RIVN) investment. As share price moved against the bears, their short positions started to crumble, one at a time, accelerating the rally.

Of course, this is a hypothesis. The evidence seems to fit the narrative. But we may never know for sure how much short covering may have played a role in Amazon stock’s impressive recovery late in earnings week.

Last few words

This has been a tough market environment. Even mega-cap stocks that are worth nearly or even more than $1 trillion have endured sharp ups and downs. This is the telltale sign of a distressed (not to use the term “bear”) market.

Meta, now even Amazon, have been trading a bit like meme stocks in 2022. To be fair, traders must be in heaven, basking in volatility. But buy-and-hold investors might be feeling anxiety from this very unpredictable moment.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)