Amazon Stock: Tough 2022, But A Reversal May Be Imminent

Amazon stock had a bad 2022 and the share price has trended lower for a while. But here is why AMZN could be on the verge of a bullish reversal.

Quick Statistics On Amazon Stock:

Market Capitalization (in $ billions): 878.16.

52-Week Range: 81.43 – 170.83

PE Ratio (TTM): 80.24

EPS (TTM): 1.12

Next Earnings Release: February 01, 2023 to February 06, 2023

Amazon Stock Bias: Signs Are Bullish

2022 was a bleeding year for the tech sector at large – and Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Free Report was also hit hard by the fierce losses. With an all-time high of 188.65 last July 2021, the current market price is down by over 50% between the 80.00 and 90.00 price levels.

Throughout last year, rising interest rates, persistent increases in inflation, and the slowdown of economic growth took a hard hit on stocks. The Fed has been very aggressive with its monetary policy decisions since last year, and stocks have gotten punished.

It may feel like there’s no way for tech stocks, including AMZN, to go but up. There’s a good probability that the Fed’s next February hike will be around 25 basis points, which helps. This is an indication that inflation could be better controlled soon and a pivot is likely to happen.

That being said, what do the charts indicate? With the naked eye, one can easily pinpoint a downtrend on the monthly, weekly, and daily charts of AMZN.

There’s a probability for prices to continue going lower, but we seem to be on the bullish side of the fence for several reasons. The key factors are outlined below, and we will discuss them in the following sections of this report:

The current market price is near the previous daily, weekly, and monthly support levels.

A bullish engulfing formed on January 5, 2023 and January 6, 2023.

The presence of a huge exhaustion bar in the 2H charts is in line with the current 52-week low and resistance levels that we have talked about in the first bullet point.

The presence of a bullish divergence in the 2H charts between the price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The MACD histogram recently changed from a downtrend (red down bars) to an uptrend (green up bars).

An “unclosed” gap between October 27, 2022 and October 28, 2022 is a good indication of a possible uptrend and can be used as a possible trailing target for an open bullish position.

AMZN: Confluence Of Signals At Support Levels

There’s a confluence of signals telling us that a reversal is imminent in AMZN. The image below shows us that the current market price is near support levels that were present in the years 2018 and 2019. The lower red support line is a possible price to open a long position at 80.48.

Within these levels, there’s the presence of a bullish engulfing formed by the January 5, 2023 and January 6, 2023 daily candles. A bullish engulfing occurs when the second bullish bar completely engulfs the body of the previous bearish bar. This is indicated by the two down arrows, as seen in the image below.

In addition, there’s a bullish divergence on the 2H charts that formed between January 5, 2023 and January 6, 2023. This bullish divergence along with the bullish exhaustion bar with a long downward wick can be seen below.

Pay Attention to Amazon’s MACD Histogram Reversal

Apart from the signals above, there’s a reversal of the MACD histogram from a downtrend (red) to an uptrend (green bars). Along with the signals stated previously, this indicates a possible reversal of the downtrend.

The “unclosed” gap formed between October 27 and October 28 of the year 2022 can also be an indication that the price may close this gap towards the upside. This gap can also be used as an incremental take-profit level of a bullish position.

In a Nutshell: Amazon Stock Looks Good Here

Certain technical and fundamental indicators point to a reversal of AMZN’s 2022 downward trend. These include the possible 25 basis points increase by the Fed in February 2023, which is less restrictive than the 75-basis point hikes seen last year, and the technical indicators that we have pointed out above.

The current market price is near support levels and is found to have a confluence of signals such as a bullish divergence, a bullish engulfing pattern, and an exhaustion bar. Overall, I think that there’s a big possibility of an upward movement in AMZN stock with the possible use of the October 2022 price gap as an incremental take-profit level.

