Amazon stock struggled through most of the past 12 months, but the tides seem to be turning. Here is why AMZN has suddenly become a 2022 winner among tech stocks.

Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report struggled in the past year. After being propelled higher by pandemic-era consumer behavior that favored the digital channel, AMZN shares corrected as consumers left their homes. To make matters worse, supply chains faced challenges.

The macroeconomic setup did not look very good for Amazon at the start of 2022. This is why my “top pick” call for the new year seemed contrarian at least, if not unreasonable to some.

Indeed, Amazon shares struggled at the start of the new year. But suddenly, AMZN quickly turned into a 2022 winner among mega-cap tech stocks.

Today, the Amazon Maven looks at why the tides may have turned for the Seattle-based giant and its stock.

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: Suddenly, A 2022 Winner Unsplash

(Read more from Amazon Maven: 3 Reasons Why the Amazon Split Could Send Shares Higher)

AMZN: leading the race in 2022

The chart below shows that, at one point in late January and early February, Amazon stock’s performance lagged that of all its FAAMG peers — even Meta Platforms (FB), not depicted below, which fell apart after Q4 earnings season and now sits in a 30%-plus drawdown.

But since then, AMZN shares spiked, despite the risk-off attitude in the equities market driven by richer-than-expected inflation, rising yields and the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Today, Amazon stock is nearly flat for the year. Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq index is only now looking to exit correction territory, still down 10% in 2022.

Figure 2: At one point in late January and early February, Amazon stock’s performance lagged that of all its FAAMG peers. Stock Rover

Is optimism justified?

To be fair, it is hard to credit improved fundamentals and financial performance for the recent pickup in bullishness towards Amazon stock.

In Q4, Amazon delivered results that were half decent, but definitely not exhilarating. Cloud looked good as usual, but e-commerce is still facing plenty of headwinds. EPS would have been underwhelming, if not for a large one-time gain from the Rivian (RIVN) investment. Free cash flow turned negative. Guidance lagged consensus.

Maybe some optimism could be justified by the management team’s comments about the next 6 to 12 months. More specifically, CFO Brian Olsavski spoke of "the sun coming up" in regards to cost and margin pressures.

If not financial performance, then what?

In my view, there are three reasons why Amazon stock has performed as well as it has in the past six weeks:

As the saying goes, the market is a discounting mechanism. It does not look at past performance to figure out how much a stock is worth, but rather at future results. Maybe investors have been finally paying more attention to what Amazon could do in late 2022 and next year, not so much to how good the most recent quarter has been. While Amazon’s businesses (especially online stores) should remain challenged in the very short term, the long term prospects arguably look much brighter. The company is still the king of cloud and e-commerce. With that in mind, a sharp pullback in stock price (AMZN dipped as much as 27% from the all-time high, earlier this month) has opened a window of opportunity for bargain hunters to buy the dip — and they have been taking advantage of it lately. Amazon has recently announced a proposed stock split and $10 billion share repurchase program. It is hard to tell which has made more of a difference on investor enthusiasm, but they sure seem to have turned sentiment around.

Twitter speaks

After a bad start, Amazon has now become the best performing FAAMG stock of 2022 so far. What do you think will be the gain or loss in AMZN for the full year?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)