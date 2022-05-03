After a disappointing earnings conference, Amazon shareholders watched their positions tank. So is it time to buy the dip? Or should investors abandon ship?

So far, 2022 has been a baptism by fire, even for experienced investors. Those who believed Big Tech stocks were everlasting profit-makers have been rocked by a ground-shaking first quarter. Even hedge-fund legend Bill Ackman has been caught off-guard.

There's no doubt about it: The tech boat is in some volatile waters. The question is: Should investors stay onboard and wait out the storm? Or should they take the remaining life rafts and abandon ship?

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in May? Dave Sanders for The New York Times

So Much for Building Momentum in May

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock is suffering mostly because of its bleeding e-commerce segments. What's causing this bloodbath? According to Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky, external cost pressures are the main culprit. These pressures include intensifying inflation, the Omicron variant outbreak in China, the war in Ukraine, and higher labor expenses.

“For example, the cost to ship in overseas containers more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic rates. And the cost of fuel is approximately one and a half times higher than it was even a year ago,” he recently said.

By that, even the biggest bulls in the Amazon Bull Club must understand that these issues are not fading away this month. In fact, Olsavsky expects the extra costs to “be around for some time.”

Therefore, investors should not buy AMZN hoping for a turnaround in May. The stock price might fall even lower.

A Totally New Scenario

As Bank of America’s Justin Post has stated, Amazon has never really been around during a high inflation period. We are witnessing a first-time event.

Naturally, each analyst must make up their own thesis. One of the most common questions has been whether the Seattle-based company had pricing power or not. And the answer seems to be no.

As a competitive industry, online retailing is intrinsically a low-margin business. It was expected that Amazon would be able to leverage its titanic size and Prime benefits to mitigate this issue.

Instead, the company’s strategy has been keeping product prices as low as possible and charging an “inflationary” fee from their Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers.

“It's still unclear if the inflationary costs will go up or down and for how long they'll persist. So rather than a permanent fee change, we implemented that fuel and inflation surcharge for the first time,” said Amazon's head of investor relations, Dave Fildes.

A Gloomy Near Future

The macroeconomic headwinds affecting Amazon are not likely to disappear anytime soon. And the company’s moves to mitigate its cost increases (such as hiking the Prime subscription price and FBA fees) suggest the company may not have much pricing power, either.

This leads to a not very promising future. That can be seen in Amazon’s second-quarter guidance: The company projects net sales ranging between $116 billion and $121 billion (3-7% growth) — much lower than Wall Street’s previous forecast of $125 billion — and operating income anywhere between a $1 billion loss and a $3 billion gain.

It's time to turn back to our first question: Is May the best time to buy? Well, only the future can tell whether Amazon bulls were brave or ignorant, and whether bears were cowards or correct.

Either way, May is sure going to be a tough month for the e-commerce titan.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Amazon Maven)