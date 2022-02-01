Skip to main content
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in February?

Since the start of 2022, Amazon shares have been following the stock market’s drop. Is it time to buy the dip?

Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report fourth-quarter earnings report is drawing near. Despite not showing much optimism about the results, analysts are unanimously confident 2022 will be Amazon’s year.

Here are one argument why you should buy AMZN right now and one argument why you shouldn’t.

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in February?

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in February?

(Read more from Amazon Maven: What to Expect From Amazon Q4 Earnings)

A Good Business for a Good Price

Many investment firms have labeled Amazon as their top pick for 2022. That includes the likes of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, UBS, and Bank of America.

Analysts are confident not only that the tides for e-commerce will finally change by the second half of the year, but also that Amazon's AWS, advertising, and subscription businesses will thrive.

As for its price, the stock is being traded far from its historical highs. In fact, Seeking Alpha author Michael Dolen argues the stock is at its cheapest point in 10 years. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, debt, and amortization (EBITDA) has ranged between 22.85 and 50.74, but now is at 21.87.

Figure 2: Amazon price / Amazon EV to EBITDA.

Figure 2: Amazon price / Amazon EV to EBITDA.

The Short Term Outlook Isn’t That Bright

Analysts are not optimistic about fourth-quarter results. Despite a good holiday season, since 2021, Amazon has been suffering from macroeconomic headwinds that have constricted its margins.

Since an investment is good only when it actually delivers the calculated return within the expected period, a “buy-the-dip” approach is likely to hand over satisfying results within an uncertain amount of time. This could happen by the second half of 2022. Or it could happen five years from now.

AMZN's performance seems to have a lot to do with e-commerce sales growth. In turn, e-commerce sales growth is sensitive to inflation. Right now, we don't know how long inflation growth will continue. So it's uncertain whether Amazon's stock will take off again this year.

What Analysts Say

Credit Suisse’s Stephen Ju dropped his price on the stock from $4,100 to $4,000. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon rated the stock even lower, assigning it a target at $3,600 — a large drop, considering his previous price target of $4,100.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs’ Eric Sheridan kept his price target for the stock. In November 2021, the analyst chose AMZN as Goldman’s top pick for 2022 with a price target of $4,100.

Despite its share-price plunge, Amazon has unanimously been rated as a “strong buy” by the 26 Wall Street analysts listed on TipRanks, with an average price target at $4,150, implying a 44% upside.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)

