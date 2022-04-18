Amazon Stock Is An Investment For the Long Haul, Says This Expert

Caldwell Investment Management’s CEO shared his insights on Amazon stock during his interview for Bloomberg and explained his continued optimism on the company’s future.

After two years of collecting nothing but “buy” recommendations from Wall Street analysts, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has finally received a “sell” recommendation from BNP Paribas. The French investment firm sees inflationary forces as a significant risk to Amazon’s profitability and notes that the Seattle-based company may not have the pricing power to preserve its margins.

On a more optimistic side, though, is Brendan Caldwell, the president and CEO of Caldwell Investment Management. He recently gave his take on Amazon Stock during a BNN Bloomberg interview. Caldwell stated that he sees Amazon as promising for the long-term and recommended that investors should acquire shares before the upcoming split. Here is why.

Figure 1: Amazon Is An Investment For the Long Haul, Says This Expert Getty Images

For the Long Term

When asked about Amazon, Mr. Caldwell raised this question: Ten years from now, will people be buying more from brick-and-mortar retailers or will they be doing even more of their shopping online? As the e-commerce industry still has plenty of growing to do, and as Amazon is an absolutely dominant force within the market, Caldwell believes AMZN stock remains a solid long-term investment.

“We’ve seen an acceleration in a trend, and yes, some buying has been brought forward, but I think over the next number of years, people are going to have more and more delivered without going out to the store to get it,” said Mr. Caldwell.

Probably Better Before the Split

“If you’re really looking to buy Amazon, I would do it before the stock split,” Mr. Caldwell said. Although the split does not change Amazon’s underlying fundamentals, Caldwell believes that history provides plenty of reason to buy pre-split:

“On a stock consolidation where a company takes ten shares and makes it one, the stock almost invariably goes back to where it was before the consolidation, so it almost always goes down. On a stock split, not always but more often than not, the stock goes up, maybe not back to the same level it was in absolute dollars.”

Are the Tides Turning?

Though Mr. Caldwell is optimistic about Amazon’s long-term prospects, he also believes that the collective reigns of the FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google — might be over soon. It may no longer be good strategy to simply bet on this entire basket of stocks.

“Over the last number of years, we’ve talked about the FAANG stocks in the market, but I don’t think we’re going to see that acronym anymore”, Caldwell stated. “Some of these stocks are going to do better and I think some are going to do worse.”

For a long time, these big tech names were considered to be safe havens for investors. Cash-generating behemoths that seemed poised for a steady stream of huge returns, the FAANG stocks were thought of by many as the quintessential low-risk high-reward investment. However, in light of Amazon’s poor e-commerce segment results in 2021, as well as Meta’s and Netflix’s poor recent results, investors should remember that “buy and hold” is not the same as “buy and forget.”

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Amazon Maven)