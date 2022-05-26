Amazon Stock In Free Fall: An Opportunity To Double Your Gains?

Amazon stock is heading back toward the price it was at the end of 2019. Could it hand you 107% gains?

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock has been bleeding due to inflationary headwinds and supply-chain woes. First-quarter results revealed that the margins of the company's e-commerce segment are significantly constrained, leading investors to question the Seattle-based behemoth’s resilience.

The stock loss has made top Wall Street analysts revise their price targets for AMZN, but it hasn't been enough to turn them into Amazon bears: Price targets range from $2,900 to $4,250.

As the stock currently trades around $2,000, the implied upside potential there varies from 40% to 107%. Here is how investing in AMZN could double your gains.

Frozen Demand? Freeze Hiring

Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak, who has a $3,800 target on Amazon, has acknowledged the company's first-party gross margins in the first quarter were 200 basis points lower than expected.

Nowak believes Amazon over-hired throughout the pandemic, when wages were also increasing. Indeed, in the 2021 third quarter alone, the e-commerce titan incurred an extra $2 billion in operating costs due to labor, labor-related productivity losses, and inflation.

According to the analyst, a hiring freeze could lead to a free cash flow (FCF) improvement per share. He pointed to the Seattle-based giant’s $6 billion annual spending on its “other bets” segment as his first option for cost reductions. "In our view," Nowak wrote, "AMZN still does not screen as being 'inexpensive' on FCF in this increasingly FCF focused market."

A Beacon of Hope in July

Citigroup’s Ronald Josey has explained why he removed Amazon's stock from Citi’s NAM Focus List. According to Josey, the e-commerce giant is excessively vulnerable to softening consumer spending trends.

Still, the analyst set a price target at $4,100, reiterating that Amazon is still a top pick for the internet sector. From Josey’s perspective, although the short term will negatively impact Amazon’s earnings, the company might come out stronger when the turbulence is over.

The analyst recognizes that the challenging macro scenario combined with weaker consumer demand will trim Amazon’s profitability. However, he believes July’s Prime Day, along with the back-to-school, and holiday shopping seasons, will be the catalysts the company needs to reaccelerate retail growth in the second half of the year.

Still Two Years for Amazon to Regain Efficiency

Credit Suisse’s Stephen Ju thinks AMZN stock is worth $3,700 apiece, as the analyst reiterated an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Ju justified his rating by stating that Amazon might still take two years to grow into its existing fulfillment infrastructure after the heavy investment made throughout the pandemic:

“Based on its deployed FC square footage and likely GMV growth scenarios, especially as it has until now built capacity with a two- to three-year maturity horizon, our overarching conclusions are the following:

1) Based on historical nominal dollars of YoY GMV growth 4Q to 4Q, we calculate that Amazon will likely return to historical levels of fulfillment center efficiency by 2024, certainly by 2025 if we were to assume much worse growth scenarios;

2) We believe Amazon will close 2022 with ~280mm square feet of North America fulfillment capacity, its required CapEx for 2023 build outs will likely be close to 0, pointing the way for upward bias to 2023 FCF.”

