Afterall, was Amazon's split a good thing for its stock? And if so, should investors take advantage of this opportunity?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report has finally delivered its 20-for-1 stock split. From a fundamentals perspective, investors should see zero consequence — splits have merely cosmetic effects. However, from a historical point of view, companies that split their stocks usually see their market capitalization values increase.

At first, that seemed to be the case for Amazon. The stock hit a peak on June 2, four days before the split was officially carried out. However, celebrations were brief. The stock tanked right after the split, falling to $104 the next week. As the selloff continues, investors could be asking themselves: Is it still time to buy some AMZN shares?

Figure 1: Amazon Stock After the Split: Still Time to Buy? Dave Sanders for The New York Times

Positive Signs — Sort Of

Stock splits are the equivalent of trading a dollar bill for four quarters or 10 pennies. The overall value remains the same, no matter how you split it.

Still, the split might generate positive effects in the medium term. For instance, investors unable to purchase fractional shares might have access to the stock after the split.

"While not altering anything with the fundamentals, stock splits of this nature have been perceived as a shareholder-friendly move in that a lower price per share makes share ownership more accessible to a wider audience of investors," noted Goldman Sachs’ Eric Sheridan.

In addition, the split could help Amazon be included in the Dow Jones industrial average (DJIA) . If so, the demand for ETFs indexed to DJIA performance could drive demand for AMZN up.

Also, there is the buy back worth $10 billion, which could generate better alignment between Amazon’s management incentives and its shareholders.

The Analysts’ View

Wall Street believes the stock split was a win. Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak called it “shareholder friendly,” referring to its capability to make the stock more affordable to retail investors.

Bank of America Global Research’s Jared Woodard seems to agree, saying, “Investors who have wanted to gain or increase exposure may start to rush for the chance to buy.”

And according to JMP Group’s CEO Mark Lehmann, stock splits usually are a sign of optimism. “Very few companies split their stock in anticipation of things going poorly. It’s an example of what’s reflected in the entire market.”

Wells Fargo and Wolfe Research also highlighted the $10 billion share buyback as another positive feature.

And Investopedia’s Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joined the chorus of the analysts praising the split's timing: "Amazon's stock split comes at a critical time for investors. Shares of AMZN are down 23% year-to-date, and down 20% in the past year. While the split doesn't change the value of the shares, a lower price point may attract more price-conscious buyers who have been waiting to own the stock."

So Should Investors Still Buy AMZN?

Inflationary pressures constricting Amazon’s e-commerce segment remain the primary issue involving the stock’s performance potential. Although Wall Street’s optimistic sentiment toward the split shows it was indeed a good (and maybe necessary) catalyst, it is unlikely to be sufficient to create a solid momentum drive.

According to the Bank of America, companies that split their stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 index three, six, and 12 months after the initial announcement. However, if Amazon discloses slower revenue growth rates and lower operating margins, I don’t believe the company will cut above this average.

In the end, I believe investing in Amazon to take advantage of the market’s sentiment toward the split is an asymmetric risk due to the current environment. Therefore, shareholders should stick to the company’s fundamentals and know their tolerance for volatility.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Amazon Maven)