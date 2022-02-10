Amazon Q4 Results: What Wall Street Is Saying

Before Amazon released its fourth-quarter earnings results, the Amazon Maven dug into some of the expectations that Wall Street’s top investment firms had. Now, we’ll take a look at whether those earnings had any effect on analysts’ previous theses.

Many investment firms, including Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, have recently declared Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report a “top pick” for 2022. However, the Street’s general expectation heading into AMZN’s Q4 earnings seemed to be that Amazon wouldn’t show much progress until the second half of this year.

However, the Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth surprised analysts and rallied after earnings.

Despite a strong bull market, Amazon has been going sideways for a while. Its shares are down a couple of percentage points from where they were one year ago.

But shareholders may finally be seeing the light on the end of the tunnel. Are analysts about to set the bar even higher now?

Slightly more bullish

We’ll start off by taking a look at the analysis of Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs. Amazon’s Q4 results have given him reason to be a little less careful and a little more bullish than he was pre-earnings. The analyst raised his target price to $4,200 from $4,100, which implies a 31% upside.

Sheridan was pleased with Amazon's earnings report, which he said produced a "solid set of results and addressed directly many of the key investor debates in the past few months."

Even some of the least bullish analysts have bumped up their price targets, albeit slightly. Piper Sandler’s Thomas Champion increased his price target to $3,900 from $3,875, and Raymond James’ Aaron Kessler boosted his price target to $3,950, up from $3,840.

Kessler, in particular, is optimistic about Amazon’s advertising. He said he sees "robust" growth and also expects solid, long-term e-commerce expansion.

And more bullish than that

Among the most optimistic analysts is UBS’ Lloyd Walmsley, who raised his price target to $4,625 from $4,550, implying a 40% upside. He justifies his target with strong projections for Amazon’s e-commerce and cloud businesses.

The firm as a whole seems particularly bullish on Amazon. In November of last year, UBS’ Kunal Madhukar expressed confidence in AMZN’s “multiple levers of growth,” saying the e-commerce titan had the leverage and positioning to increase its service prices, and thus its profitability, at any time and without much consequence.

JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth also raised his price target to $4,500 from $4,350, implying a 40.1% upside, while Moness’ Brian White reiterated his $4,500 target.

Is it time to buy?

Amazon rallied nearly 15% after disclosing its Q4 results - a welcome surprise to those who had bought the stock’s recent dip. But for long-term Amazon investors, this is a marathon, not a sprint. And macroeconomic headwinds, such as labor shortages and inflation, are still a threat to the recovery of the company’s e-commerce segment.

The next few quarterly reports, therefore, will play an important role in determining Amazon’s ability to rebuild its momentum throughout 2022.

One thing is clear, though: Amazon is reinventing itself. It’s no longer just an e-commerce business or a cloud service provider - it now finds itself deep in the advertising game as well. Investors shouldn’t be surprised if e-commerce becomes less and less of a growth driver for Amazon going forward.

