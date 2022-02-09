After a year of flat growth, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock finally found its way up again. Shares skyrocketed 13% from February 3 to February 4. Did analysts underestimate the Seattle-based behemoth? Well, the answer is both yes and no.

Market fears concerning the company's e-commerce segments materialized: The company presented operating losses in both North America and international retail categories, missing Wall Street’s projection for global revenue. However, gains from AWS and Amazon's stake in Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report have turned the tide, boosting Amazon’s net income seven times.

Could a favorable wind be blowing Amazon's way?

Figure 1: Amazon Q4 Results: Everything You Need to Know Unsplash

E-commerce Revenue Is Still Low

In fact, it's very low. For the first time since 2017, the North America segment showed growth below two-digits — 9% for 2021 Q4 versus 40% for the same period of 2020. The difference is even bigger for the international segment — 3% revenue growth versus 50% from 2020.

Diminished revenue growth and higher expenses resulted in operating misses for the quarter. That was predictable, though. The real question is whether high spending will persist.

Well, the answer is yes. According to Amazon’s CFO, capex for infrastructure and transportation is most likely going up, while spending on fulfillment centers will be moderate.

AWS to the Moon

On the other hand, Amazon's cloud computing segment is headed for the moon. Wall Street analysts expected $17.3 billion for AWS revenues. The company surpassed that by almost $500 million, with revenue totaling $17.8 billion.

AWS accounts for only 13% of Amazon's global sales. However, the segment is Amazon's most profitable unit, representing 74.5% of the company’s operating income in 2021. And the news gets even better because AWS is only expanding, According to Director of Investor Relations Dave Fildes:

“What's been important to us, among many things, is continuing to expand our global infrastructure footprint really to support this momentum we're seeing. So, just this last fourth quarter, we opened the Asia-Pacific region in Jakarta. And we've got announcements for plans to launch in Canada, in the Calgary region, next year or perhaps 2023 or 2024.”

Rivian and Advertising on the Back

Amazon’s stake on Rivian seems to have paid off. The bet boosted Amazon's net income by $11.4 billion. And investors could expect this value to increase. Once Rivian delivers the electric vehicles it has promised by the end of 2022, a new rally for the EV automaker should begin.

And the good news isn't over yet. Amazon collected over $31 billion in advertising revenue, a 32% increase year-over-year. Although the company didn't disclose its margins for the segment, it is possible that advertising is as lucrative as AWS — and because of that, a new Amazon rally could be approaching.

