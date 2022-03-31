Amazon's operating costs will likely be higher than expected. But analyst Brian Nowak still thinks Amazon is worth the investment.

Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak recently released a research note discussing the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. He argues that fuel price increases will lead to higher operating costs for the company's e-commerce business.

However, despite signs this may lead to a decrease in Amazon's overall profitability, Nowak doesn't think it will affect Amazon's fundamentals. He's keeping his $4,200 price target in place, sending a clear message that Amazon remains his top pick for 2022.

Figure 1: Amazon in 2022: Less Profitable, But Still a Top Pick Says Morgan Stanley. Dave Sanders for The New York Times

Profits May Take a Hit

The Amazon Maven has already commented how Amazon has become the largest U.S. delivery service. Such a titanic logistics infrastructure needs fuel — especifically, in Amazon’s case, diesel. But fuel prices have seen a significant increase: In about a month, diesel prices have soared 25%. On a yearly basis, this surge is even more surprising — diesel is 62% more expensive than it was in late March 2021.

Even though Nowak considers this a short-term problem, he states it could still be problematic for Amazon's profit margin in 2023. He believes diesel price hikes in 2022 will lower Amazon’s EBIT by 15% (about $5.6 billion). For 2023, results might also be affected: Projected EBIT is now 2% lower (about $1.1 billion).

Still a Top Pick

Some investors might underestimate diesel’s importance for Amazon’s financial results. They shouldn’t. According to Nowak, fuel accounts for nearly 20% of Amazon's global shipping costs per year.

Nevertheless, not even a big hit to its profits will be enough to strip Amazon of its dominance. Nowak still believes that the Seattle-based company’s revenues will accelerate over time and that its margins will grow with it.

“From a more tactical perspective, it is notable that, while we are ahead of full-year 2022 and 2023 Street EBIT, we are 17% to 14% below in 2Q/3Q [from fuel]. We remain OW AMZN, and our $4,200 [price target] implies paying 18.7 times 2023 EBITDA," he wrote.

Short-Term Woes Versus Short-Term Hopes

Despite the margin pressures on e-commerce, we have still been witnessing a small rally in Amazon's stock price. The Amazon Maven has previously discussed how the market could be looking at Amazon’s future with better perspectives, since, despite its recent margin problems, the company is unarguably the e-commerce and cloud king.

Yahoo finance author Brian Sozzi has also argued investors will have to balance short-term headwinds the company is facing with short-term potential catalysts, as he refers to the upcoming stock split and the $10 billion management buy-back.

Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan seems to agree, as he adds that stock splits have behaved historically as a “nice catalyst.” The analyst is keeping his target the same as Nowak's: $4,200 per share — about 23% upside.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Amazon Maven)