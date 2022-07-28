Amazon is disclosing its financial results this week. Last quarter, the company reported its first loss in seven years. Will history repeat itself?

Earnings season is here, and it’s time to find out whether Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is returning to profitability, or if it will announce a loss for the second quarter in a row.

Last time, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky split the company’s issues into two categories: external and internal. The external problems were caused mostly by macroeconomic issues.

However, if Amazon can fix its internal troubles, the stock could be poised for a rally.

Figure 1: Amazon Earnings Preview: More Losses Ahead? Getty

External Headwinds: More of What We Know

Amazon’s e-commerce segment enjoyed significant growth during COVID lockdowns only to have it all taken away after restrictions eased. Consumers are returning to brick-and-mortar stores, and that has played a major role in e-commerce's deceleration.

Amazon has been trying to break into the physical retail space, but it's nowhere near making any real profits from it yet.

However, persistent inflation is a bigger issue. When the prices of goods increase, customers become less willing to buy. This can lead to economic deceleration or — in the worst-case scenario — recession.

And we could be in a recession sooner than later.

One important economic thermometer is the demand for semiconductors and microchips. These components are critical to a huge variety of industries.

Chipmaker Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report recently reported worse-than-expected results, hinting that the demand for microchips might be decelerating. That would be bad for everything from small electronics to personal computers and cars.

Internal Issues: Fixed?

Amazon’s internal issues could have already been solved. The company was suffering from a lack of physical space and workers. Now it has too much of both.

Therefore, the first thing on the list is to find out if Amazon has already frozen its hiring processes. The good news is the company discloses its work force updates periodically.

As for the physical space issue, Amazon could be analyzing the possibility of renting out some of its warehouse space, which could bring in additional income for the company and help it avoid extra expenses.

Wall Street: Bullish, but Not as Much

Wall Street remains confident that Amazon stock has still much to deliver. The average price target for AMZN is $172, implying 48% upside. However, it's unlikely we will see the stock meet those targets by the end of 2022, thanks to inflation.

Our take, then, is that Amazon's stock is a long-term winner for investors who can stand the risk. As soon as the market is able to project the stabilization of inflation, investors should become more confident in retail in general — and by that, Amazon stands to benefit.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)