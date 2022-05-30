Amazon stock has lost almost all its pandemic gains, with shares now sitting close to their 2019 levels. In this article, we’ll lay out why AMZN’s the turbulence might last for a while longer.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shareholders, who made incredible gains throughout the global pandemic, will have to wait for the company to rebuild its momentum all over again. Shares of AMZN are currently being traded at $2,220 - that’s about 9% lower than their price two years ago.

As the equity markets suffer the consequences of inflationary headwinds, recent Covid outbreaks in China, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, even consistently profitable tech companies such as Amazon may find it hard to deliver the same results they achieved in 2020 and 2021.

Here, we’ll list the top 3 reasons why Amazon investors should expect choppy seas ahead in the short and mid-terms.

Figure 1: 3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock’s Selloff Is Far From Over Unsplash

(Read more from Amazon Maven: Amazon Stock In Free Fall: An Opportunity To Double Your Gains?)

Macroeconomic Woes Are Not Easing

A gloomy macro scenario is, by far, the most negative influence on Amazon’s stock price right now. Rampant inflation recently led the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 bps — the steepest move since 2000 — and more hikes are coming. When interest rates are raised, companies’ cost of borrowing increases, as do equity market investors' opportunity costs. In a higher interest rate environment, growth stocks like Amazon begin to look far less attractive.

China is also going to require some time to heal from its most recent Covid outbreak. Morgan Stanley’s chief China Economist, Robin Xing, is long-term optimistic but still sees some difficulty ahead in the near term: “For China, the main story here is we have seen the light at the end of the tunnel. The worst of supply chain dislocations in China from Covid lockdown looks to be over, but we also think the road to recovery will likely be slow and bumpy.”

And of course, conflict in Eastern Europe remains a considerable problem as well. As the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on, commodity prices for natural gas, oil, wheat, and other key supplies may continue to spike.

Given these multiple and diverse challenges, Amazon will have its hands full dealing with supply-chain constraints (which will impact its revenues) and inflationary pressures (which will impact its operating costs).

Internal Costs Remain an Issue

When opening Amazon’s Q1 ‘22 earnings call, CFO Brian Olsavsky praised the company’s ability to overcome many of its internal bottlenecks — mostly labor and internal-space related.

And yet, according to the company’s head financial director, labor-related productivity losses and cost inflation still added $2 billion in operating costs in Q3 of 2021 and another $4 billion in Q4 of 2021. These costs were largely due to labor shortages and increased transportation costs.

Olsavsky also stated that Amazon had lowered its operation's capital expenditures for 2022 and was evaluating other ways to increase its fixed cost leverage. Still, the company estimates internal and external incremental costs summed to $6 billion for Q1 of 2022.

The CFO projected lower incremental costs in the short term: “Approximately two-thirds of these costs are within our control, and with demand normalizing, we remain focused on rightsizing our cost structure and driving out any cost inefficiencies. Our guidance includes an expectation that we will incur approximately $4 billion of these incremental costs in Q2”, said Mr. Olsavsky.

(Read more from Amazon Maven: 2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock on the Dip)

Tough Comps for 2022

Last, but certainly not least, it’s important to remember that Amazon might have some trouble trying to beat its 2020 and 2021 results. From a high-level perspective, the reason seems simple: throughout the pandemic, people were home and doing much more of their shopping online. Inflation hadn’t gripped markets yet either.

But as shoppers’ consumption power is trimmed by inflationary pressures and workers return to their pre-pandemic shopping patterns, Amazon will find itself in a tough spot to maintain its impressive growth rates.

Since the market prices the Seattle behemoth largely on its growth potential, tougher comps for 2022 might make it harder for AMZN to regain its mojo this year.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Amazon Maven)