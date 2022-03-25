AMZN shares have climbed roughly 20% in the two weeks following the company's stock split announcement. But this may not be the rally Amazon bulls have been waiting for.

After staying flat throughout 2021 and tumbling in early 2022, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock is finally showing signs of recovery. Since March 8, the day before the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split, shares have gone from from $2,720 to $3,268 — a 20% gain in a little more than two weeks.

It's hard to play the bear card, especially against a long-term winner like Amazon. But in the investing world, timing is everything. So is this recent rally the best time to buy some AMZN shares? Today, the Amazon Maven presents three reasons why it may be better to wait a little longer.

Figure 1: 3 Reasons Not to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now The Verde

(Read more from Amazon Maven: Amazon Stock: Suddenly, A 2022 Winner)

1. Fuel Price Hikes

About one-third of global oil production is controlled by Saudi Arabia. At the start of the COVID pandemic, global demand for oil waned. As a result, OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries) decreased oil production in order to control prices.

But as countries have recovered from COVID and oil demand has risen again, OPEC hasn't increased production to pre-pandemic levels to meet that demand.

In addition, Russia's war on Ukraine has added extra pressure on oil prices. The United States and other Western countries have ordered economic sanctions against Russia, including oil bans. The problem is, Russia is a major oil producer — behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia. As countries refuse to trade with Russia, fuel prices have risen.

Ultimately, this could lead to a major increase in Amazon’s operating costs for its e-commerce segments. That's especially the case when we consider that the company's "Last Mile Delivery," which gets packages into the hands of customers and is the most expensive part of Amazon's e-commerce business, depends mostly on gas-fueled trucks.

2. The Macroeconomic Scenario

The post-COVID macro scenario is not favorable for e-commerce. Inflation remains a major concern, especially for the United States. And despite fuel prices having much to do with it, we must not forget housing and food costs, which have also played a major role in U.S. inflation’s increase. As inflation is usually an obstacle for the retail industry, we might expect e-commerce growth not to be as fast as it would be if inflation weren't so high.

As for the labor market, despite showing signs of recovery, it's still too early to expect it to return to pre-pandemic levels. According to Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, the demand for workers is still higher than the supply, suggesting that attracting human talent will likely remain expensive.

Amazon is the second-largest employer in the U.S. Its difficulty attracting and retaining its labor force will mostly translate to higher operating costs caused by higher wages. That would be a major obstacle for growth.

3. No More Rivian

Amazon's last earnings report revealed $11 billion in non-operating income generated by the company's stake in Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report. That's an 816% increase over the $1.2 billion in non-operating income Amazon recorded in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020.

This drove Amazon’s earnings per share (EPS) through the roof in Q4 2021.

The problem is, Amazon’s venture capital portfolio will likely not bring another hidden gem to the Q1 2022 earnings report, which means EPS won’t be nearly as high as it was last quarter.

Although the market compares earnings results on a year-over-year basis, without the boost from Rivian, investors will likely have to pay closer attention to Amazon's e-commerce results. And they may not be a positive surprise for the market.

Twitter Speaks

Do you believe the recent AMZN rally is a sign the stock is finally rebuilding momentum?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Amazon Maven)