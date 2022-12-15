For the faithful investors who invested $1,000 in Amazon stock at its lowest price and were lucky enough to sell it at its highest point, AMZN has returned over $2 million. Here's how.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is far from being the small online book marketplace Jeffrey Bezos founded in 1994. Not only has the company evolved from selling just books to being an “everything” store, but it also occupies a vanguard position in the cloud-computing industry.

As a result, those who believed that a small virtual bookstore could evolve to a worldwide empire have been fairly compensated.

Today, the Amazon Maven follows the lead of its sister channel, the Apple Maven, to tell the story of how AMZN investors could have seen 2,000% gains by investing in the company’s IPO.

Figure 1: 200,000% Gains? That Might Have Been Reality for Some Amazon Investors SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Baby Steps: Amazon's Stock-Split History

Amazon’s initial public offering (IPO) took place on May 15, 1997. Shares traded for $18, and the company was not worth more than $438 million. Still, that was quite expensive for the company at the time.

So far, Amazon's management team has split the company's stock four times. The first was a 2-for-1 split that occurred on June 2, 1998 — a little more than a year after the IPO.

Could the split have occurred too soon? Maybe for other companies, but not for the Seattle-based behemoth.

By January 5, 1999, Amazon split its stock again — however, with a 3-to-1 ratio this time. And eight months later, on September 2, the board approved a third split (2-for-1, like the first one).

For more than 20 years, the company kept the same number of outstanding shares. Then, on June 6, 2022, the stock was split for the fourth time.

This time, the split was the biggest ever made by the company: 20-for-1. The split was expected to bring higher liquidity to the stock.

Zooming Out: Amazon Stock's Ups and Downs

Today, Amazon's stock is worth $91, less than half of its historical high. This has reflected heavily on the company’s market cap. In fact, Amazon recently earned the dubious distinction of becoming first public company to ever lose $1 trillion in value.

Still, $91 represents a 100,000% increase from the IPO price over a 25-year period. If we consider an annualized gain, we would be left with nearly 32% per year. Therefore, investors who purchased and held $10 of AMZN from its IPO until today would be left with $10,111 right now.

Investors could even be sitting on much more if they not only had bought AMZN at its IPO, but had also taken the opportunity to sell their shares during the COVID pandemic.

From July 2020 to January 2022, Amazon's stock didn't trade below $150, and the stock hit $180 highs throughout the period. Therefore, any investor who had carried the stock from the company’s IPO and sold it during the pandemic period would have multiplied their investment for a factor anywhere between 1,670 and 2,000 times.

What to Expect in the Future

This article might lead some investors to believe they have missed the opportunity of their lives and that they should have bought Amazon stock sooner.

I suggest you don't lose any sleep on that matter.

First, you can't change the past, so overanalyzing it is fruitless.

Second, thinking about how you should have purchased any asset before it hit is mostly hindsight bias (when you believe past events were more predictable than they actually were).

Still, we could argue that, once Amazon stock has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels — below $100 — the company might once again show an attractive entry point.

Perhaps investors who were not able to invest in the company’s IPO might receive a second chance to make it happen for the long term.

