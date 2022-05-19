Amazon's stock price has lost almost all of its pandemic gains. Now could be the time to buy.

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock has been bleeding in 2022. AMZN dipped to $2,107.44 last Wednesday, May 11, losing nearly all of the gains it made during the COVID pandemic. For comparison's sake, the stock was trading at $2,095.97 on February 21, 2020.

It might be far too optimistic to say AMZN has reached a bottom. Macroeconomic headwinds directly impact the company’s e-commerce business, making it impossible to predict when the selloff will end. However, there are two reasons why this could be an excellent opportunity to buy the dip.

Figure 1: 2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock on the Dip Getty Images

(Read more from Amazon Maven: Amazon Shareholder Letter: 3 Insights From Andy Jassy’s First Memo)

#1 Amazon is still the dominant player

From a macro perspective, Amazon is not in a good spot. Inflation is surging, and despite the Fed's rate hikes, experts disagree about how long it will take to stabilize consumer prices.

The reason for this is the fact that prices are rising only because of pandemic-era stimulus measures, but also because of “a combination of super-strong demand and lacking supply,” according to JPMorgan.

That said, it's important to remember the e-commerce space is still expanding — U.S. e-commerce sales will grow by 15.3% in 2022, according to Insider Intelligence — and Amazon is still by far the dominant player, owning 40% of market share.

As the Seattle-based company keeps capturing online retail growth, while its cloud-computing unit, AWS, compensates for its losses, Amazon might come out as the best-positioned e-commerce player.

#2 The best time for buying AMZN

Let’s do a quick mental exercise: Pretend a time traveler hands you a set of winning lottery numbers without telling you the exact date those numbers would be drawn. What would you do? Would you play one ticket each week until you hit the jackpot?

This is how I believe Amazon's stock will play out for the upcoming years. I can’t tell exactly when AMZN will recover its mojo, but I believe it will happen sometime in the future.

Amazon is still an extremely relevant company. It dominates the U.S. online retail space and the cloud industry and has a strong-and-growing presence in many others areas, such as video streaming and advertising.

And the current selloff might just be the best time to buy. As DM Martins Research founder Daniel Martins has shown, Amazon has historically produced its most significant gains after 15%-plus and 30%-plus corrections, as illustrated below:

Figure 2: Medium one-year return on AMZN. data from Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Speaks

First-quarter results made Wall Street rethink its bullish stance toward Amazon's stock. Still, almost every expert kept their buy recommendation, with an average price target of nearly $3,700, implying a 60% upside.

That said, I would still reiterate that Amazon is in a delicate position, and the stock could dip even lower before recovering. Equity investing is risky. Investors must understand that higher returns usually imply higher risk exposure. Know your own risk tolerance before committing capital to AMZN or any other stock.

Twitter Speaks

When the stock market turns bullish again, how do you believe Amazon stock will perform?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Amazon Maven)