Will Amazon Acquire EA Games? 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons Not To

EA Games is actively looking for a merger or acquisition deal. Some investors have pointed to Amazon as a possible buyer, but the macroeconomic moment may not favor the deal.

After Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report proposed an acquisition deal for Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard Inc Report and Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares Report made its move on the video game studio Bungie, Amazon Maven speculated as to which companies would be best suited to be acquired by e-commerce juggernaut Amazon. Our first candidate: EA Games.

Did the deal seem unlikely at the time? Yes, and we still think it is.

According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, EA Games has been “persistent in pursuing a sale.” Amazon, Apple, and Disney are the prime candidates. If Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is serious about entering the videogame sector, this deal could represent the shortcut it needs. But would it really be in Amazon’s best interest to acquire EA?

The Bull Take: It’s Good, It’s Cheap, It’s Affordable

Great opportunity: the video game space grew considerably over the past few years, partially thanks to the shift to stay-at-home entertainment options during the pandemic. Today, the industry is worth $200 billion. And it is poised to grow at a 12% CAGR through 2028. To put things into perspective, video games have already become a bigger business than TV and movie combined.

Businesses with synergies: Amazon’s biggest game releases thus far have been the original games New World and Lost Ark and the game streaming service Luna. But despite its advances, Amazon is still far behind industry veterans such as Sony and Nintendo. Therefore, the e-commerce behemoth has a lot to gain by acquiring a more experienced ally, instead of trying to in-house develop 100% of its products.

The selloff made EA cheaper: the company stock lost about 8% of its value in 2022, which in theory should help Amazon bargain to acquire the company at a lower price. According to Wall Street, EA Games has a 20% upside, despite being 25% above its pre-pandemic price.

The Bear Take: It’s Bad, It’s Expensive, It’s Definitely Not Affordable

Terrible timing: Capital is more expensive in 2022 than it was a year ago. Plus, Microsoft has paid a 45% premium for its acquisition of Activision. As EA Games is worth $38 billion today, Amazon might need to cash out as much as $55 billion to close the deal. It would have been easier if Amazon had made its move before Microsoft set the purchasing bar so high.

No synergies at all: Amazon’s investments in video games are tiny forays compared to its spending on logistics infrastructure or data centers. The truth is that Amazon Games is not a part of the company’s core business, and making a move on EA right now (with AMZN’s own stock 32% down YTD) could make shareholders even more worried.

The selloff made Amazon cash poor: Amazon has invested heavily in logistics and warehousing infrastructure throughout the pandemic. As the e-commerce behemoth would likely be forced to use cash to acquire EA, Amazon would drain its cash reserves almost completely - the company has only about $18.8 billion in net cash right now.

Our Take

Is the deal likely to happen? According to Jefferies’ Andrew Uerkwitz, investors shouldn’t hold their breath. "While our imagination can make several deals make sense on paper, we continue to believe the probability favors no deal over a deal for the next several quarters”, he says.

I personally believe EA Games would fit nicely under Amazon’s umbrella. However, in the end, this proposition is just another bet. And, in the current moment, the cons do seem to be greater than the pros. The cost of capital is high, and Amazon would have to beat out both Disney and Apple’s (potential) offers. Shareholders could start doubting management’s decision if the merger didn’t show the expected results quickly. For the time being, I am afraid acquisition rumors will remain just that - rumors.

