Why One Amazon Bull Has Trimmed His Rating

Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney is known for his bold, bullish takes on the e-commerce titan, even by Wall Street standards. Now he has just lowered his rating.

Macroeconomic headwinds continue to buffer Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report shares. COVID lockdowns in China remain an issue, supply chains are still disrupted, and fuel prices keep surging due to inflationary pressures.

Still, some Wall Street bulls have refused to throw in the towel on Amazon. They've believed the stock could recover its mojo in the second half of the year.

But the bulls might be slowly losing hope.

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney — one of the greatest Amazon enthusiasts — just trimmed his price target on the stock.

An Environment of Rising Rates

Mahaney said that our current scenario of inflation and interest rate hikes might be the worst environment for growth equity since the end of 2018. Although he doesn't believe that there are any stocks that can perfectly defend against the current scenario, he said that Amazon and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report are his best bets.

“If we get a real conviction of interest rate increases, then growth equities and tech stocks can work again, and that may require another Fed meeting for the market to really gain confidence in that," Mahaney said. "So I am continuing to be kind of defensive in a sector that really doesn’t have a lot of defensive names, but I am sticking with the names like Amazon and Google, the two best-quality names in the space.”

According to Mahaney, the reason why interest rate hikes are particularly bad for tech stocks is because the stocks have high-multiple future earnings expectations.

"Inflation has been a killer for companies like Amazon. If you think at some point inflation will get less worse, then the stock with the most upside in that group is probably Amazon," he stated.

But Is Inflation Getting Any Better?

This is the million-dollar question.

The short answer is: Even the best analysts wouldn’t know for sure.

In fact, when asked about whether the bear market were over, “I don't know that it's over yet” was Truist (TFC) - Get Truist Financial Corporation Report Co-Chief Investment Officer Keith Lerner’s most honest answer.

The expert stated the current macroeconomic settlement is different from what we have seen so far, because the market’s last recoveries were “V-shaped.”

And why did we have them? "Because the Federal Reserve had the market's back,” Lerner explained.

As more hawkish interventions from the central bank remain on the table, and as fuel prices are not expected to fall anytime soon, the market will likely bleed for a little longer — and by extension, so will Amazon's stock.

Bear Case Adjustment

Amazon is not a bad company per se. The current macro scenario plays a major role in the company’s fate, and analysts must adjust their targets to reflect that.

Mahaney stated Amazon remains well positioned to get through macroeconomic woes. But the analyst was forced to review his expectations for the company, trimming his price target from $205 to $180.

We can’t say it came as a surprise, though. Goldman Sachs’ (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Report Eric Sheridan recently lowered his growth expectations for the company’s earnings before interest and taxes to better adjust expectations amid the current bearish economic cycle.

And as the macro scenario remains uncertain, investors should not be surprised if more Wall Street analysts join Mahaney and Sheridan in the “less bullish on Amazon” club.

